The French army is now at the heart of the Pointe-à-Pitre hospital (Guadeloupe). Soldiers from the army health service have swapped fatigues for sanitary gowns to support caregivers exhausted by the fight against Covid-19. They arrive from France as reinforcements. “There are four doctors, ten orderlies and fourteen nurse anesthetists“, indicates the chief medical officer Jean, Tuesday, September 29.

An indefinite help

Human and logistical support to operate eight resuscitation beds, now installed in a former recovery room. The mission will last “the time it will take“, indicates the army. The CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre does not rejoice too quickly, however.”What concerns us right now is that the wave has not plateaued and the situation is not improving.“, estimates Dr. Marc Valette, head of the intensive care unit.

The JT

The other subjects of the news