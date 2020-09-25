At Angers University Hospital (Maine-et-Loire), 25 patients are currently hospitalized for coronavirus. In parallel, emergencies face an influx of patients for other illnesses. The management therefore triggered the white plan, a crisis device activated for the first time on March 13 to gradually prepare for a second wave of the virus. For Sébastien Tréguenard, deputy director general of the CHU, it is “to engage a first step which consists in remobilizing […] services on the need for fluidity and give a little more flexibility for the reception of patients“.



However, the measure worries Sud-Santé, the second hospital union. For Christian Lemaire, secretary of the union, this new white plan “allows management to implement deregulation of working time and days of rest“. Management responds that it has trained resuscitation caregivers and extended the summer contracts of 250 nurses and nursing aides.

