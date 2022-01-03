Coronavirus The Administrative Court will not suspend the closure of sports facilities in southern Finland – decisions on Southwest Finland in the coming days

Approximately 15 appeals have been lodged with the Hämeenlinna Administrative Court against the restriction decisions of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland during the Christmas and recess days.

Hämeenlinna the administrative court does not currently suspend the so-called interest rate restriction decisions of the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency (avi), says the administrative court judge Ari Koskinen To HS.

This means that it does not happen in southern Finland as in Northern Ostrobothnia, where the gyms opened their doors last week. The Administrative Court of Northern Finland suspended the closure of gyms and other facilities used for individual exercise, which had previously been ordered by the Regional State Administrative Agency.

General facilities and customer facilities such as gyms have been extensively closed in Uusimaa, Päijät-Häme and Kanta-Häme in southern Finland. The closure of Uusimaa is valid until 10 January and of other areas until 12 January.

In addition, all public events and general meetings are prohibited in the areas.

The continuation of the restrictions will be discussed this week. For example, the Metropolitan Corona Corona Coordination Group assesses the continued closure of the premises on Monday.

In court there is an opportunity to prevent the implementation of a decision by an authority such as a regional government agency, even in a short timeframe. This can be done even if the actual complaint has not been resolved.

Appeals against decisions in southern Finland are directed at least mainly to the Hämeenlinna Administrative Court. Koskinen says that there have been about 15 appeals against the agency’s restriction decisions during Christmas and during the breaks.

The complaints will then be referred to the regional government agency.

Turku nine appealed against the regional government agency’s interest rate restrictions are pending before the Administrative Court.

The majority of the appellants are gyms, but there are also one spa and three hockey clubs among them. The region’s three hockey league clubs Rauma Lukko, Turku Palloseura and Pori Ässät have complained about the restrictions.

League CEO Riku Kallioniemi said last week teams following with interest what happens to gym complaints. The activities of hockey clubs are significantly affected by the restrictions on public events.

The gyms have also demanded in their appeals to the Turku Administrative Court that the implementation of the regulations of the Regional State Administrative Agency be suspended.

The Administrative Court is said to be deciding on the matter in the coming days. The Administrative Court does not give an assessment of the timetable for the main proceedings.

Vaasan A total of eight complaints have been lodged with the administrative court against restrictions on regional government agencies, three of which concern sports facilities.

Other appellants include, for example, Jyväskylän Messut oy and the program agency Vesterinen Yhtiöt. The first of the complaints was made in early 2021 and the last on Monday.

The Vaasa Administrative Court will state at the beginning of the week where it will end up in the demands to suspend the implementation of the restrictions. For example, decisions concerning Pirkanmaa must be appealed to Vaasa.

In Northern Ostrobothnia the gyms opened after a complaint lodged by the Fitness Center Liiku. The operation of the Hämeenlinna Administrative Court shows that similar decisions cannot be automatically expected from other administrative courts.

I move CEO Johanna Riihijärvi HS said on Thursday that it has lodged similar complaints in all areas where the gyms are closed with restrictions and have outlets.

Premises have been extensively closed in Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme, Pirkanmaa, southwestern Finland and Satakunta, and Northern Ostrobothnia.