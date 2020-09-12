No big changes but some new health instructions. The conclusions of the Defense Council held on Friday 11 September were announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex. In particular, it was decided to screen certain people as a priority, and slots will be reserved for them in laboratories. The isolation of sick people will also be reduced from 14 to 7 days.

The health situation continues to deteriorate in Gironde. The rebound of the Covid-19 epidemic is affecting more and more people. Local elected officials will be able to make strong decisions to try to curb the spread of the virus. Journalist Francis Mazoyer, a duplex in Bordeaux, explains that they may decide, for example, to close certain bars earlier or to authorize certain localized reconfigurations.

