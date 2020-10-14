The Agricultural Show is canceled four months before being held because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is a great meeting between French agriculture and the French. It could bring together 650,000 people over the week. It was a precautionary measure that had to be taken. We are cautious. All regional trade fairs are canceled one after the other“, explains Etienne Gangneron, vice-president of FNSEA, the main agricultural union.

“The organizers of the show are trying to think about how to maintain the agricultural competitions which would be decentralized “, specifies the breeder. “They are trying to keep an event in Paris that would show that there is a real subject linked to Covid-19, which is that of food sovereignty. Farmers were there to feed consumers during the lockdown “, emphasizes Etienne Gangneron.

