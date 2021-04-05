Thailand has decided prioritize vaccination of the coronavirus among the more than 525,000 inhabitants of the tourist phuket island to open it in July to foreign visitors.

This pilot project seeks to create a bubble within the country to retake the tourism sector, hard hit by the pandemic and which accounted for between 12 and 20% of GDP before the closure of Thailand in March 2020.

Regional authorities plan to administer the vaccine dose at a rate of 7,000 people per day and reach the 70% of the population in three months.

People receive the Sinovac vaccine on the island of Phuket. Photo REUTERS / Jorge Silva

The mass vaccination campaign began last Thursday with the drug produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech among health sector personnel, risk groups and workers with direct interaction with the public or tourists aged between 18 and 60 years.

From june People over 60 will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca drug, authorities said.

The Thai authorities announced at the end of March that the island of Phuket will allow the arrival of tourists from abroad who are vaccinated against covid-19 without the need to quarantine from July 1.

Empty chairs and umbrellas in Phuket. By the middle of the year they hope to receive tourists on the island. Photo REUTERS / Soe Zeya Tun / File Photo

The accelerated rate of vaccination in Phuket contrasts with the schedule in the rest of the country, whose mass vaccination is expected from June.

The strict 14-day quarantine for all people from abroad is one of the measures, among others, that has helped Thailand to avoid a large number of infected by the virus.

The country is now seeking to start a progressive reopening for this key sector in the local economy: since the first of the month the mandatory quarantine for vaccinated travelers has been lowered to 7 days and hopes to lift all restrictions for the month of October.

Covid-19 has so far caused some 29,130 ​​infections and 95 deaths in Thailand, among a population of almost 70 million inhabitants.

