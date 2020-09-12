No re-containment or change of strategy for the State in the face of the coronavirus, but some necessary adjustments announced by the Prime Minister, Friday, September 11, after a defense council. “We will only be able to stop this resumption of the epidemic by being vigilant and united “”, launched Jean Castex. And this always goes through massive tests, but better targeted to avoid endless queues. Priority to hospital staff, contact cases and asymptomatic people.

For priority people, screening centers will be set up with dedicated time slots. France would be the third European country with nearly a million tests carried out per week. 42 departments are now classified in red, Guadeloupe, Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) and Bordeaux (Gironde) are of particular concern to the authorities.