Requests for Covid-19 screening are increasing enormously in France, to such an extent that laboratories are saturated. The men and all the women who come to be tested for the coronavirus are forced, for their part, to be patient. They must sometimes wait several hours. “We’ve been here since 9am, it will soon be 5 hours“, reveal two young people in front of a mobile testing station in Lyon (Rhône).

A mother puts it into perspective: “In full sun, with the children, we provided caps. We are given bottled water. It has to be done !“Another woman waits without flinching, with a prescription from her doctor because she has several symptoms. A benevolent atmosphere shared by a young man who adds:”It’s always good to get tested, to know what we have, to be able to take care of our loved ones. “