Resuscitation services are filling up again in Dijon (Golden Coast), Montpellier (Herault), Toulouse (Haute-Garonne) or Paris. The indicators turn red. Hospitals are under pressure and caregivers worried six months after the first wave of Covid-19. “We all came out quite tired, quite exhausted from the first wave and we are afraid to go back, that’s clear “, testifies Pierre Guillemet, anesthetist-resuscitator in Dijon.

But in Îthe-de-France, already 20% resuscitation beds are already occupied by patients with Covid-19. The Regional Health Agency fears a situation of high tension within three weeks and has reactivated the white plan. “The objective is for establishments to be able to take care of patients suffering from the coronavirus [ …] that they have sufficient staff“, explains Didier Jaffre, director of the care offer at ARS Île-de-France. Concretely, the white plan allows hospitals to open additional beds, transfer patients to other departments and deprogram operations. In Roanne (Loire), the white plan, relaxed during the summer, has just been reactivated.