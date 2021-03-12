Coronavirus Ten times more infected areas in residential areas favored by foreigners – Hus CEO suggests: Vaccinations in these districts first

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, 40 per cent of all corona infections are already in foreign languages. The CEO of Hus would target coroner vaccinations to anyone living in areas favored by foreigners.

Foreign backgrounds In areas favored by residents, there are ten times as many cases of covid-19 disease due to coronavirus in the Helsinki metropolitan area compared to the average incidence of the disease in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. This is what the CEO of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) says Juha Tuominen.

The share of foreign-language infections has already risen to 40% of all infections in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Therefore, Tuominen proposes to give priority to popular residential areas with a foreign background in the order of coronary vaccines.

“Here, it is worth considering that the vaccine flow should flow through that it first hits those with a higher risk,” Tuominen says now.

On the proposal of Tuominen said Iltalehti first.

For now In Finland, it has been decided to distribute the scarce coronary vaccines evenly throughout the country on the basis of certain criteria related to the age distribution of the population and the proportions of people at risk.

Tuominen has already suggested at the beginning of the year that, on the basis of health security, vaccines should be targeted proportionately more in the Hus area, where the incidence of the disease is highest.

Juha Tuominen, CEO of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District­

Now Tuominen considers it health-justified to target vaccines in the Helsinki metropolitan area to residential areas favored by foreigners.

“The structures that society produces lead to a higher incidence in these areas,” says Tuominen.

Fierce According to Tuominen, the incidence of the disease in the Helsinki metropolitan area is particularly severe on the railway line from Helsinki to Central Uusimaa and on the metro line towards Eastern Helsinki.

According to Tuominen, these are the largest foreign-language groups in the Helsinki metropolitan area. He names Estonian, Somali, Kurdish and Arabic as language groups.

“We see permanently that the disease afflicts vulnerable groups who live in close proximity and whose jobs are in service professions,” says Tuominen.

Vaccine order In Tuominen’s proposal, the change would work precisely for each residential area. Thus, priority would not be given to foreign language but to place of residence, he suggests. Thus, in residential areas favored by people with a foreign background, all residents would receive the vaccine expeditedly if Tuominen’s proposal materialized.

All residents of a certain age and possibly meeting other refinement definitions would have access to an accelerated vaccination schedule. One risk group could therefore be an area with a particularly high number of infections.

“Is the current definition of risk groups sufficient? I find it difficult to define here on the basis of language background, but from the point of view of places of residence, we could act, ”says Tuominen.

Foreign language an increased proportion of patients is also seen in Hus hospitals. Tuominen emphasizes that Hus thinks about this from the point of view of healthcare ethics. The abundance of the disease also leads to hospitalization more often than average and also to serious situations.

“They are hospitalized and also in intensive care, and there is also a risk of death and long-term problems due to prolonged illness,” says Tuominen.

According to Tuominen, there is no difference in the picture of the illness of foreigners to the native population. He also has no figure on the proportion of foreign-speakers in hospital.

“But there have been clearly more people in these groups in hospital than in the general population,” says Tuominen.

“Something needs to be done about this. We are able to make different choices in society, and now there should be ways to protect the group that carries the most infections. ”