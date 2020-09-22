In his restaurant located in a business district of Montpellier, Nicolas Bastide had been working for four years with his brother. Since confinement, he is now alone in the kitchen, in service or in delivery, because his activity has fallen sharply with the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic. The Hérault fell into the red zone at the end of August and many employees are again opting for telework.

Same observation in the manager of another restaurant. Isabelle Pera confides: “Usually, we work well in early September, when we see a lot of new people arriving, especially in companies. But if we continue like this, we will end up at 50% of our usual turnover “. Despite government assistance of 1,500 euros per month until December, these restaurateurs are worried.

