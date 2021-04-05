A new extension in teleworking for the public administration nationwide until April 9. The decision published this Monday in the Official Gazette extends the measure taken last week, on March 28, which expired on March 31, the day before the start of Easter.

Thus, the National government provided that public sector agents complete their tasks remotely until next Friday, through an administrative decision that extended the validity of the measure that had been adopted on March 28.

This is Administrative Decision 303/2021 of the Chief of Cabinet of Ministers, which extends 280/2021, both with the signature of Santiago Cafiero; the holder of the labor portfolio, Claudio Moroni; and from the Health Department, Carla Vizzotti.

The decision establishes “the strict and priority provision of services through remote work modality for the agents of all jurisdictions, agencies and entities of the National Public Sector “.

The National Laboratory Administration and the Malbrán Health Institute are excluded; the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat) and the Federal Security Forces.

The Armed Forces are also exempt; the Federal Penitentiary Service; health personnel and the health system; personnel from the Ranger Corps and the Federal Fire Management System; the National Directorate of Migrations; and the National Registry of Persons (Renaper).

In cases where the work modality is face-to-face, the provision of action protocols that guarantee the health conditions for the personnel.

In addition, the Judicial Branch, the Legislative Branch, the provinces, the city of Buenos Aires and the municipalities, and also the “private sector” are invited to adopt similar measures -that is, to fulfill remote work.

JPE