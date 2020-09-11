Since the confinement linked to the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have changed their working methods, in particular by making their employees work from home. In a company that connects students and private tutoring teachers, only one in five employees wanted to return to work in the office.

However, making the process sustainable is not easy. Schedules, in particular, are difficult to set up to know who is present or not. “When you are teleworking, you have to do a little investigation and ask your team members if they are in the office or teleworking“, estimates Eva Pacios, manager at Superprof. Wilfried Garnier, the president of this company, admits as for him, to have had difficulty with teleworking because he had the feeling of”to lose control“.

