EU, obligatory tampons to tourists: “Italy explain why”

The EU attacks Italy. She didn’t like it Commission the initiative of the ministry of Health to introduce the mandatory buffer for the tourists who will arrive in our country for the holidays of Christmas. “When Member States introduce additional conditions or make the rules more stringent, as in the case of Italy and perhaps Portugal”, this choice “must be justified on the basis of the real situation.” Vera Jourova, – reads the Corriere della Sera – thus responds to a question at the end of the General Affairs Council on the hypothesis of introducing the mandatory buffer for those who go to Italy from Europe, also for immunized. “I imagine that it will be discussed at the European Council” tomorrow, added Jourova, “because these individual decisions by the states undermine people’s confidence in the fact that conditions are the same everywhere in the EU “.

Tomorrow – continues the Corriere – the leaders EU they will also discuss Covid in an effort to maintain a coordinated approach. These measures must be necessary and proportionate to safeguard public health and must be notified to others Member states and to the Commission at the latest 48 hours in advance. “When the Commission proposed the regulation that allowed the entry into force of the certificate, we wanted to keep the principle that people will be authorized to travel freely in case they have either the vaccination or the negative test or the certificate of recovery from Covid “, Jourova explained, recalling that the introduction of additional requirements is allowed,” but I hope this does not make the certificate“.

