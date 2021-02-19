Coronavirus Tampere has had few coronary infections compared to other large cities – Why?

According to the epidemiologist of the city of Tampere, the incidence peaks have rather deviated from the good baseline situation.

Size Pirkanmaa and Tampere have been a freak of the Korona era. Compared to many other large cities, the incidence has been really low compared to the population.

According to data dated 18 February, the incidence rate in Tampere is 32.3 in the two weeks preceding the infection. For example, in Vantaa, which is about the same size, the corresponding figure is almost 300.

If the situation were at the same level throughout the country, it would mean that there would be more than three times more cases detected in Finland every day.

In addition to Kuopio and Oulu, the incidence rate in Tampere is one of the lowest in Finland. The latest reading is almost 250 in Helsinki. More than 130 in Espoo, more than 120 in Turku and Jyväskylä. The incidence rate is also more than 100 in Satakunta Pori.

Where from Tampere’s small figure is due?

Chief Physician of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Taneli Puumalainen according to the momentary increase in incidence rates may be due in part to enlarged clusters.

“Satakunta, for example, is such an area where more new cases have been reported,” Puumalainen said at a press conference on the coronavirus situation at THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) on Thursday.

Even before Christmas, Southwest Finland was in a similar situation to Uusimaa, but currently the situation in Uusimaa is clearly worse than in Southwest Finland.

In Jyväskylä, the rapid growth of infections, which began with student celebrations, was suppressed by extensive quarantines and rapid containment measures.

According to Puumalainen, a common phenomenon throughout Finland is that there are more cases of the disease in cities than in rural areas.

“This, of course, tells us that in areas where the population is concentrated, there are more social contacts and therefore opportunities for infection,” he said.

in Tampere the incidence rate has also been higher from time to time. For example, at the beginning of February, the figure was over 100.

Epidemiologist of the City of Tampere Sirpa Räsänen says that since the turn of the year, the incidence peaks have been rather anomalous.

“We have undeniably had a good baseline. The nature of the epidemic is just such that when a bigger infestation becomes present, it can momentarily appear in the figures, ”Räsänen says.

According to Räsänen, these have been, for example, the infections experienced at Rauhaniemi Hospital at the turn of the year and a chain of infection among exchange students.

“On the other hand, in schools and kindergartens, we have had few infections despite the exposures, and their tracing and targeting of quarantines has gone wildly well,” says Räsänen. Primary schools and secondary education are in contact teaching in Pirkanmaa.

Drive-in corona testing point in Pirkkahalli, Tampere, in October.­

In a key position According to Räsänen, the control of infections is that the infections have been effectively traced. Unlike other hospital districts, the initial surveillance activities in Pirkanmaa are centralized in the Tays infection unit.

“They quickly get information about the infections in the area and can find out the exposed ones, and only then will the situation be transferred to the municipalities. Tracing is consistent and efficient, ”says Räsänen.

According to Räsänen, there is also no great variation in infections between different districts in Tampere.

The infection situation in Pirkanmaa and Tampere is also partly due to the geographical location, Räsänen reminds.

“Tampere has some employment elsewhere, but perhaps not to the same extent as in Turku or Uusimaa, for example. In terms of mobility, the inland city is in a slightly different situation, ”he reflects.

And then it’s also about happiness.

“A pandemic is unpredictable. Only after a year can we see if we can congratulate ourselves on managing it, ”says Räsänen.

Because The situation in Pirkanmaa is so good, according to Räsänen, it feels a little unfair if the political guidelines are made for the whole country on the basis of Uusimaa.

“Really many areas have done successful work in curbing the epidemic, so it feels a bit like nonchalizing the work we’re doing. [vähättelyltä], if the infection rates in Uusimaa determine the situation in the whole country, ”says Räsänen.