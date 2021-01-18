Sleep problems due to coronavirus infection are observed in both sick and healthy residents of Russia. Told about this in an interview with radio Sputnik somnologist, head of the Sleep Medicine Department of the Moscow State Medical University THEM. Sechenov Mikhail Poluektov.

According to him, more than a third of COVID-19 patients have experienced sleep disorders. In the first days after infection, people either lose sleep, or it worsens sharply, and then, with the development of the disease, on the contrary, they begin to sleep more than usual.

“When the statistics were counted, it turned out that people infected with coronavirus infection experienced such sleep problems in about 37 percent of cases,” said the doctor-somnologist.

He noted that those who escaped the coronavirus also began to sleep worse. The doctor attributed this to lifestyle changes. Because of self-isolation, people began to move less, while they are psychologically pressed by the burden of disturbing news.

“This heightened expectation of something unpleasant is the enemy of sleep. It has been shown that approximately 30% of people who did not suffer from coronavirus received sleep disturbances, “Poluektov concluded.

At the end of November, the head of the department of somnology at the research center of otorhinolaryngology of the medical and biological agency, Alexander Melnikov, named three non-obvious and rare symptoms of COVID-19. According to him, these are disorders in the work of the gastrointestinal tract in the form of diarrhea, skin rashes and insomnia.