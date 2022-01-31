Coronavirus Swimming pools open tomorrow after the corona closure – Vuosaari swimming pool prepared for public rally

The staff of the Vuosaari swimming pool is delighted that customers can swim again. “In this work, we have seen how big a part swimming can be in people’s lives,” says swim supervisor Arttu Jormakka.

“Tomorrow access!”

Concierge of Vuosaari swimming pool and working in customer service Juha Puusti has been telling good news since the morning to customers who have come behind the door knocking on the day too early.

They have been locked up because of the corona lock, but tomorrow they will open to all people at 6:30 p.m.

Puusti is extremely happy to start the activity.

“This is so expected. In the morning there will certainly be retirees and families with children, working towards the afternoon. Then even more students when they get to the gym, ”Puusti thinks.

During the lockout, the hall has only been open to special groups, such as children’s swimming clubs and schools, as well as those entitled to statutory, Kela-reimbursed rehabilitation.

Closure order has not been the first of its kind. Hall Manager Tarja Korvenpää will have to think for a moment about how long the hall has been closed over the past two years due to the pandemic and the resulting restrictions.

In the spring of 2020, two months and the end of the month. In 2021, about five months.

And now, in 2022, January.

“Nine months in total,” says Korvenpää.

Today, the lobby of the Vuosaari swimming pool is still empty of customers, from tomorrow onwards it will not. Even during the lock, customers have been to the door to test whether the doors are open and whether they can swim.

Korvenpää considers the decision to lift the restrictions important.

“For many, the water element is the thing. If there are any musculoskeletal disorders, then you don’t have to go skiing or walk, you have to go swimming. Swimming is not only a fitness exercise but also socially important. We see people, we exchange news, ”says Korvenpää.

Worn out two years have been an uncertain time for staff as well. Swimming supervisor Arttu Jormakka was once laid off in 2021, and the same seemed to be ahead now.

“The opening of the halls is a really positive piece of information. The layoffs would have started tomorrow, but now we can stay to work, ”says Jormakka.

However, he is particularly pleased with the customers.

“Regular visitors get to know, and this work has seen how big a part of people’s lives swimming can be. For many, the highlight of the day is when you can relieve stress, ”says Jormakka.

Swimming supervisor Arttu Jormakka cleans the pools of the Vuosaari swimming pool on the last closing day. He was spared the layoffs that would have started tomorrow if the halls had been closed.

It is also reassuring from Jormaka’s point of view that the corona passport does not have to be questioned, but the swimmer is allowed to focus on essential, swimming control.

“Sometimes I, too, have had to turn customers home if the corona passport is missing.”

In the hall is prepared for tomorrow from 1,000 to 2,000 visitors a day. There would be more.

“The number of customers will probably increase as people get used to being open again. During peak hours, there are 2,500 to 3,000 visitors a day, Korvenpää says.

Korvenpää hopes that the restrictions now being lifted will be the last.

“Really yeah! The amount of ventilation that was seen in the lobby when the doors last opened in the wake of the lock was huge. Together we cheered, customers and staff.”

Tomorrow On Tuesday, February 1, many other restrictions will also be lifted and reduced by a decision of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI). The facilities used for sports, hobbies and recreation activities will be fully opened. Both private and public actors can open gyms, dance classes, swimming pools and saunas, for example. Workers’ colleges can return to contact teaching.

Public events or general meetings may be held for up to 50 people if seats are provided for the audience or participants. For example, cinemas can open their doors, and concerts and theater performances can be held with the same restriction. In the absence of designated seating for the public, meetings of any size may not be held.

The decision is valid from 1 to 15. February.

The Finnish government, on the other hand, decides on restaurant restrictions. It decided on Thursday to relax the opening hours of food-focused restaurants. The food restaurants are open until 20:00 from 1 February and are open until 21:00. Beverage restaurants still have to stop drinking at 5pm and close their doors at 6pm.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) stated on Monday that it wants the interest rate restrictions to be lifted completely during February.

The government is negotiating the lifting of restrictions on Wednesday, and the prime minister believes restrictions can be phased out.