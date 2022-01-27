Coronavirus Swedish National Institute of Public Health does not recommend coronary vaccination for all children aged 5 to 11 years

In Finland, THL states that vaccination of 5–11-year-olds is possible and available in municipalities, but the actual recommendation is only for people at risk in the age group and if there is a severely immunocompromised person in the vicinity.

Swedish The Department of Public Health said on Thursday that coronary vaccinations are not recommended for all children aged 5-11. For example, Svenska Dagbladet and the news agency AFP.

Head of Department, National Institute of Public Health Britta Björkholm noted that the facility does not see clear benefits in vaccinating all children in this age group. However, the vaccine is available for children at risk and the decision may change if the pandemic situation changes.

Finland was on the same line as Sweden at the beginning of December: The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) stated at the time that the coronary vaccine would only be offered to people aged 5 to 11 at risk.

December 23 the alignment changed: It was now “possible” for municipalities to offer vaccinations to all 5-11 year olds as long as it does not slow down the administration of booster doses to groups at risk of severe coronavirus disease.

The vaccine opportunity was opened when more research data on the safety of the vaccine was completed in the United States for this age group as well.

However, the THL did not directly recommend vaccinations for 5-11 year olds but said it was possible. This caused confusion in the parents.

“It’s not such a strong recommendation because in children, coronary heart disease is very rarely severe. Vaccinations should not only be given for safety reasons, as there are always disadvantages associated with vaccination, ”explained THL’s chief physician and secretary of the National Vaccination Expert Working Group (Krar). To Hanna Nohy.

Respectively at the moment THL recommends vaccination not only for at-risk people aged 5 to 11, but also for those aged 5 to 11 who have a severely immunocompromised person in their immediate vicinity.

Corona vaccinations are also “offered” to all other children aged 5-11, THL recalls. It reminds us that in children, coronary artery infection can also be associated with prolonged symptoms (long covid).

In Sweden more than 15,700 people have died of coronary heart disease, clearly more than in the other Nordic countries.

In Finland, more than 1,900 people have died from coronary heart disease.