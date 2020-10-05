With the arrival of autumn, Europe was hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The daily increase in infections is breaking new records. Governments of different countries are re-introducing severe restrictive measures, which causes a negative reaction from the majority of the population. Against this general, extremely alarming and nervous background, Sweden looks surprisingly calm. Recall that in the spring, the northern kingdom remained the only European country where quarantine was not introduced. For some it aroused admiration and envy, while others – sharp criticism and misunderstanding. The Swedes were either turned into outcasts, not letting them go anywhere, even to neighboring Scandinavian states, or made heroes of them, praising their model of behavior in the era of the coronavirus pandemic. What is happening in the northern kingdom now, with the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19? This is described in the article of the French newspaper Le Figaro “COVID-19: Sweden is impassive in the face of the second wave”, a complete translation of which “FACTS” prepared for its readers.

“The Northern Kingdom refuses to quarantine, does not recommend mandatory wearing of a mask, does not introduce any new measures against coronavirus. Meanwhile, here is one of the lowest rates of infection, and, without boasting of its success, it simply appreciates that it has ceased to be criticized only for the fact that now, as at the beginning of the epidemic, it acts alone.

As is often the case in Sweden, Skärholmen Nursing Home is located in the same room as the kindergarten and school. At the beginning of the epidemic, its 120 residents could only be visited in a specially designated room or on the street. But from this Thursday (1 october… – Ed.) the inhabitants of this house will be able to host relatives and friends in their room or apartment. “Of course, you will have to reserve a time slot so that there are no more than two people, wash your hands, wear a face shield, keep a distance of two meters, but everyone is very happy with this decision. It will be good for everyone’s morale. “– emphasizes the director Emily Engbo.

Nursing homes, where about half of the country’s coronavirus deaths have been reported (In Sweden, 5,895 patients died from COVID-19 during the pandemic. – Ed.) are a weak point in Sweden’s strategy, but it is clear to Prime Minister Stefan Leuven that the epidemic situation allows for a relaxed rule. “It is very important for seniors to feel at home. If everyone follows the rules, nothing bad will happen. “– confident Anlreas Torstenson, who is in charge of the government for this area of ​​work.

The same wind of freedom blew in the direction of theaters, stadiums and conference rooms. So far, Sweden has had some of the toughest restrictions on mass events during the coronavirus era – gatherings with more than 50 participants were banned. But on September 29, Culture Minister Amanda Lind promised relief. “If the epidemic situation allows, then taking into account the observance of social distance, from October 15, we will be able to raise the bar to 500 people”– she said.

For Jesper Larson, director of Kulturhuset, one of the biggest stages in Stockholm, the news was a real relief. “We’ve made our performances shorter, but it’s all very complicated. We had to follow the same rules as in bars and restaurants, which is hardly logical, ” He says. “The promised changes mean a lot for the athletes. This is a huge step forward “, – says the representative of the Swedish Sports Confederation Bjorn Erikson.

Such a weakening of already insignificant restrictions looks somewhat surreal against the background of the second wave threatening Europe. When other countries re-lock themselves up, close bars and restaurants, introduce quarantines and self-isolation, Sweden “looses the corset” and continues to make simple recommendations. While the neighbors strictly prescribe wearing the mask everywhere and under all circumstances, the northern kingdom remains the only one who does not advise it. Whether in transport, schools, shopping malls or on the street, only foreigners or some older people wear the mask.

Until recently, Anders Tegnell, chief epidemiologist and architect of Swedish strategy, argued that scientific evidence for the mask’s effectiveness was “Surprisingly weak” and what can be called “Even more contamination is when people who wear them touch their faces endlessly.” Sweden prefers to focus on sustainable measures, and according to Lena Hallengren, Minister of Health, “We’re not going to ask people to wear a mask for years.”

This “lonely journey” of the northern kingdom is both admirable and condemned. Admiration and envy when the quarantined Europeans saw in the spring how the Swedes enjoy the sun in parks and calmly spend time on the terraces of cafes. Condemnation when the “Swedish model” brought the country closer to 6,000 deaths, which equates to 581 deaths per million inhabitants, higher than France and much higher than its Scandinavian neighbors.

However, there are too many obstacles preventing us from discerning the true essence of this strategy – its consistency and long-term perspective.

“The big difference from other countries is that we have not changed our guidelines and our way of organizing social distancing,” – emphasizes Anders Tegnell. “Therefore, we do not have to again face the second wave, which is experienced by those countries where quarantine was first introduced and then canceled,” He adds. In fact, the message from the very beginning of the epidemic has always been the same: stay home at the slightest symptom, wash your hands, keep your distance, work from home, avoid public transport, and a special instruction for those over 70 to isolate yourself!

Sounds like a mantra. And it is repeated constantly on television and in social networks, during press conferences held by the Ministry of Health twice a week. Before summer holidays – five times a week. Swedes trust their superiors and usually follow recommendations. The authorities convinced them that the fight against the coronavirus was a “marathon, not a sprint,” and that it took patience to get results. At the beginning of June, Sweden was the country with the highest chances of extinction from COVID-19, and it took a very long time for the curves to descend from this statistical plateau. But since July, most of the indicators have turned green. Sweden has one of the lowest infection rates, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), with 42 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in the past two weeks, compared with 231 in France. Only 130 patients are hospitalized, about 20 of them are in intensive care, and the mortality rate has stabilized at around two deaths per day.

Why? This is the question everyone is asking now. Anders Tegnell stresses the importance of continuity of action, which is thereby better understood and accepted by citizens. However, he remains very wary when discussing herd immunity, which would end the epidemic if about 60% of the population were exposed to the virus. “There are only two ways to stop an epidemic like the airborne coronavirus: with a vaccine or by achieving herd immunity. The latter has never been our strategy, although the consequence of the measures we are taking may well be an increase in immunity, ”he says.

But others, like Johan Giesecke, do not recognize oratorical precautions. According to mentor Anders Tegnell, a former chief epidemiologist and now a member of a small group of 12 experts advising the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), immunity is not limited to the mere presence of antibodies and can play an important role in the fight against the epidemic. “While it takes 60% immunity to stop an epidemic, a lower threshold – around 25% – can go a long way towards slowing it down. The explanation for the very low numbers in Sweden at the moment lies in the immunity of the population “, Says Giesecke.

Sweden follows a philosophy that lagom is an art of living that advocates moderation in everything. And the kingdom does not claim victory, but appreciates that it is no longer publicly denigrated, as at the beginning of the epidemic. Europe has just opened its schools, and schools in Sweden have never closed. The rulers began to argue that one should learn to live with the coronavirus, and Sweden has been doing this from the very beginning.

The Swedish press claims that even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson consulted Anders Tegnell before his September 22 televised address. “Today all European countries are more or less inspired by the Swedish model, but no one recognizes it because it is not politically correct”, Antoine Flao, director of the Institute for Global Health, Faculty of Medicine, University of Geneva, recently explained to Svenska Dagbladet. “It allows citizens to participate in the fight against the virus themselves without binding laws or regulations.”– he stressed.

Kim Schneppen, a specialist at the Niels Bohr Institute in Copenhagen, believes that “Swedish immunity”, combined with moderate restrictive measures, could soon end the epidemic in this country. He is sure of it.

However, within three weeks, there is an increase in the number of infections in Sweden. More than 2,000 new cases were reported last week. The rate of positive tests increased from 1.2% to 2.4%. According to Anders Tegnell, Sweden is “slowly but surely heading in a bad direction,” and Prime Minister Stefan Leuven on Thursday, October 1, expressed concern at a press conference.

He addressed the citizens: “Wash your hands thoroughly and do it often, do not hug with friends, do not throw parties at home … We must be persistent and persevering.” He asked employers “To create conditions for remote work of employees”. He considered the possibility of taking more targeted measures, especially for Stockholm, such as family quarantine, that is, the complete isolation of people living in the same house with an infected person. But ultimately, he just recalled the same great Swedish recommendations again … without announcing any new ones. “

