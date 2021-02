Alyssa Bittner-Gibbs had fallen in love with Sweden, but Korona Time changed her image of the country.

Stockholm

Let’s take at first a quick rewind of the birth of love.

It was the year 1998, and Alyssa Bittner-Gibbs traveled abroad by plane for the first time.

Growing up in a small town in Pennsylvania, USA, the 17-year-old girl went to Eskilstuna, Sweden, as an exchange student. Bittner-Gibbs fell in love with Sweden and Nordic culture.