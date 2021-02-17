No Result
Coronavirus Sweden would like to give priority to the disadvantaged in vaccinations, as the virus has spread in the suburbs faster than elsewhere

February 17, 2021
The Swedish Public Health Agency wants to give priority to those living in financial disadvantage in vaccinations. The moderate coalition criticized the policy.

Stockholm

Nurse Dyanne Leonin the face is covered with a foggy protective visor, through which it is sometimes difficult to see.

However, it shows that the queue next to the bus is growing. Outside in the frost stands a group of people who have come to do a corona test in the Stockholm suburb of Tensta. They stand two meters apart with green lines painted in snow with spray paint.

.

