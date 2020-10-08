Coronavirus Sweden was expected to ease assembly restrictions, but the government will keep them in place – “The direction of infections is going in the wrong direction”

“I understand this is a decision that many are hugely disappointed with,” said Culture Minister Amanda Lind.

Stockholm

Swedish maintain assembly restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections. There is still a restriction in place in the country that prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people.

The government was expected to report on Thursday on easing restrictions on assembly, but the contagion situation in the country is such that restrictions cannot be eased, the government said.

The Minister of Social Affairs spoke about the restrictions on gathering at the press conference Lena Hallengren and the Minister of Culture Amanda Lind together with the Director General of the Swedish Public Health Authority Johan Carlsson with.

Challenge said at the event that Sweden is not a similar country without cultural and sporting events. Hallengren said he wished the government could have made a different decision.

“The direction of the infections is going in the wrong direction. Every week we see more cases. Local clusters of infection and general spread in certain areas, ”Hallengren said.

According to Minister of Culture Lind, Sweden is in the worst health care crisis since World War II.

“We were planning new exceptions for occasions where the audience would have sat a meter apart,” Lind said.

“The decision on the changes was planned for today. We are still planning changes. But we are not doing them today. I understand that this is a decision that many are hugely disappointed with. ”

The Swedish line is different from the Finnish one in terms of gatherings. Finland has allowed more than 500 people to gather, as long as safety and hygiene are taken care of.

Cultural sector has been in difficulty in Sweden due to interest rate restrictions. Many cultural operators have criticized Minister for Culture Lindia and called for his resignation.

On Thursday, a decision was expected that would have allowed cultural events to be held for up to 500 people.

Coronavirus infections have been on the rise in Sweden in recent weeks.

On Monday, the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, KTH, spoke about a recent study investigating coronavirus findings from wastewater in the Stockholm area. According to the study, the amount of coronavirus in the region’s wastewater doubled during September.

According to the latest weekly report from the Swedish Public Health Authority, almost 3,000 cases of covid-19 were detected in 39 countries during the week, which is 40% more than a week earlier. Sweden now has significantly more coronavirus testing than, for example, in June, so there are more cases.

However, findings from sewage in the Stockholm area suggest that the population may now be as infected as in the spring. However, the country’s hospitals are not as busy as spring and summer.