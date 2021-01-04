Coronavirus Sweden wants to punish violators of corona regulations and the power newspaper demands the closure of society – Meanwhile, the head of the agency explains his trip to the Canary Islands

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell warns that Sweden may be hit by a third wave of the corona pandemic in the near future. In its editorial, the Swedish government Dagens Nyheter called on Sweden to shut down its society.

Stockholm

Swedish plans to significantly tighten its corona operations early this year. However, the year of the Crown 2021 has begun in Sweden with turmoil related to the activities of leading politicians and decision makers during the Christmas holidays.

During and after Christmas, many Swedish decision-makers have had to explain their Christmas purchases and trips to the media.

The biggest noise is in the eye Dan Eliasson, which heads the Swedish Social Protection and Preparedness Agency MSB. The agency, led by Eliasson, plays an important role in the fight against the coronavirus.

Last week’s afternoon newspaper Expressen revealed that Eliasson flew to the Canary Islands for Christmas to spend Christmas with his family. CEO Eliasson returned from his two-week trip to Stockholm on Saturday, when a large number of media representatives met him at Arlanda Airport.

However, Eliasson avoided questions from reporters by leaving the back door of the airport for a taxi waiting for him.

Sweden has outlined that unnecessary travel should be avoided due to the corona epidemic.

In an interview with Expressen, Eliasson justified his trip on family grounds. Her daughter lives in the Canary Islands and she wanted to spend Christmas with her family. According to Eliasson, his trip was necessary for family reasons.

The CEO has received a lot of criticism in the Swedish media, and a former state epidemiologist, for example Annika Linde criticized Eliasson on Monday in the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter. According to Linde, policymakers set a bad example for Swedes: if policymakers don’t follow restrictions, why should others too.

Swedish the government has so far not commented on Eliasson’s case, even though five days have passed since its unveiling. Admittedly, the Minister of the Interior Mikael Damberg intends to comment on the matter today, according to Expressen.

The opposition has also been silent on the case. The reason may be that many Swedish politicians have been in similar turmoil at Christmas.

Prime minister Stefan Löfven was seen shopping for Christmas at a shopping center in Stockholm, although he has on many occasions demanded Swedes staying away from the malls. Löfven has also criticized the Swedes for being too lax about the recommendations.

Member of Parliament for the Moderate Coalition Party Hans Wallmark also admitted that he had spent Christmas in the Canary Islands and apologized for his trip.

Skåne is a liberal politician in charge of health and medical care Gilbert Tribo again traveled to Norway for New Year’s Eve, although the coronavirus situation in Skåne is currently the worst wound in Sweden.

Also the Minister of Justice of the Social Democrats Morgan Johansson was seen queuing up for Christmas break sales, although the government has publicly resented the onslaught of discount sales.

The Treasury minister Magdalena Andersson in turn was seen on a ski trip in Sälen.

Politicians have had to explain their own actions to the public in a situation where they are significantly tightening up Swedish coronavirus measures.

The Swedish government wants to bring the new pandemic law into force on 10 January. Initially, the pandemic law was not due to enter into force until May, but the worsening coronavirus situation in Sweden has forced the government to act more quickly.

A pandemic law would tighten Sweden’s restrictive policy. The new law would allow the government, for example, to close shopping malls, restrict the use of public transport, and intervene in people’s gatherings.

There are plans for a system of fines under which citizens who break the restrictions would be fined. The size of the fines is not yet clear, but would be decided by the counties independently.

The law has been taken at a rapid pace to the Swedish Parliament, which will vote on the law on 8 January.

Sweden is in a legally different situation from the interest rate crisis than Finland, because in Sweden the constitution does not allow the declaration of exceptional circumstances due to a pandemic. Sweden’s new pandemic law has similar objectives to the emergency laws introduced in Finland in the spring: restrictive power is concentrated on the government at the expense of certain citizens’ rights.

Swedish the coronavirus situation is still serious, and new infections for the Christmas holidays, for example, will appear in the statistics with a delay. Medical care is heavily loaded in many places, and in Skåne, for example, patients have already had to be transferred to Denmark and other parts of Sweden.

On Sunday, the Swedish mainstream newspaper Dagens Nyheter demanded in his editorial Sweden to close its society for a few weeks. DN justifies the exclusion of society on the grounds of infection, which is worse in Sweden than, for example, in Belgium, Germany, France and Italy, which have severely excluded their societies.

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has warned that Sweden could be hit by a third wave of the corona pandemic in the near future, which has already begun in many European countries.

Nurse Maria Taavitsainen gave the coroner vaccine to 89-year-old Stig Larsson on December 27 in Nyköping.­

At the same time, Sweden has also started coroner vaccinations. However, the country’s public health agency has not yet released data on how many people Sweden has vaccinated. It is estimated that by the end of December, around 5,000 vaccines would have been given in Sweden.

Swedish National Vaccine Coordinator Richard Bergström is however, statedthat Sweden has gained momentum in vaccines.