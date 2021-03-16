Coronavirus Sweden is also suspending Astra Zeneca, the map shows: more than ten European countries have already made the same decision

The countries that made the shelf decision now want more information on the safety of the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Over ten European countries have so far suspended the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Astra Zeneca. The countries say they have taken the decision as a precautionary measure because they suspect the Astra Zeneca vaccine will cause blood clots and possibly other serious sequelae. Similar decisions have been taken in some non-European countries.

The latest country to make a suspension decision is Sweden, which announced the matter on Tuesday According to the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT.

According to the Swedish Health Authority, the country is now awaiting a report from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on suspected side effects of the vaccine. State epidemiologist Anders Tegnellin according to it is a precautionary measure.

Swedish in addition, other countries that have made the shelving decision now want further information on the safety of the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

According to Swedish-British Astra Zeneca, the vaccine is completely safe and has not been linked to reported cases of thrombosis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is also urging countries to continue vaccinating with Astra Zeneca. According to the news agency AFP, the issue will be discussed at a meeting of the WHO on Tuesday, and the European Medicines Agency, which distributes recommendations on marketing authorizations for vaccines, will discuss it at its extraordinary meeting on Thursday. The Agency has already started a study on the possible side effects of the vaccine.

Finland No at least for the time being, is not discontinuing Astra Zeneca, told Fimea of ​​the Pharmaceutical Safety Center and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Monday. Fimea has received some reports of side effects stating that there has been a suspicion of a blood clot after receiving Astra Zeneca, but no link has been established between the vaccine and blood clots.

As of Tuesday, these countries have suspended the use of Astra Zeneca:

Denmark was the first country to announce on Thursday, March 11, the temporary cessation of large-scale use of the Astra Zeneca vaccine. The country said this is a precaution because of the risk of blood clots in those vaccinated.

Iceland and Norway they also reported a break in vaccine use on the same day after Denmark. In Norway, the decision was made after a healthcare worker died of a stroke after receiving the Astra Zeneca vaccine. However, according to health authorities, no direct link between the vaccine and death had been demonstrated. According to AFP, another similar case has occurred in Norway.

Bulgaria discontinued the use of the vaccine the day after Friday, March 12, after the woman had died after receiving the vaccine. An autopsy revealed that the death had been caused by a heart defect and no connection to the vaccine was found.

Ireland and Netherlands put Astra Zeneca on a temporary ban on the vaccine on Sunday, March 14th. The list was then joined on Monday Germany, Italy, France, Slovenia, Spain and Latvia. Indonesia also discontinued the use of the vaccine.

The German Ministry of Health said more detailed investigations were needed after the blood clots reported in Europe.

Swedish announced the suspension of the vaccine on Tuesday, March 16th.

Earlier March 8th Austria had shelved one batch of Astra Zeneca vaccine after a 49-year-old nurse died of bleeding disorders after receiving the vaccine. The same batch of vaccine was also rejected Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Luxembourg. According to AFP, this batch had been distributed in 17 countries for a total of one million doses.

Later also Italian and Romanian the health authorities prohibited the use of that consignment.

In Italy, the Piedmont region had time to suspend the use of the vaccine completely on 14 March, before the ban was extended to the whole country the following day. In Piedmont, the teacher had died the day after he had received the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Designed by mass vaccinations with Astra Zeneca have so far been canceled in Thailand, for example. A similar decision has been taken by the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Venezuela has stated that it does not intend to use this vaccine to protect its residents from the coronavirus.

Astra Zeneca has suffered not only from safety concerns about its vaccine but also from production problems, among other things delivery difficulties, as a result of which the countries of the European Union have received much smaller batches of vaccines than originally promised.