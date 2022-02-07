Coronavirus Sweden intends to significantly reduce corona testing and focus on the elderly and healthcare

Sweden will lift interest rate restrictions on Wednesday. At the same time, the guidelines for who should take the corona test are changing.

Everyone as of Wednesday, symptomatists will no longer be advised to take corona tests in Sweden, he says country broadcaster SVT. Instead, testing and infection control will continue to focus on the elderly and health care.

According to the Swedish Public Health Agency, the testing practice is being changed because it is too expensive in the current situation compared to its benefits.

Director – General of the Public Health Agency Karin Tegmark Wisell said Sunday night In SVT’s Agenda TV showthat testing would cost an estimated half a billion kronor a week. The amount corresponds to approximately EUR 48 million.

“We’ve reached a point where the cost and relevance of testing no longer meets,” Tegmark Wisell said.

He said the pandemic is not over yet, but now it needs to be tackled in a new way.

According to SVT, more than SEK 21.5 billion has been spent so far by Sweden on coronavirus PCR testing. Currently, the virus is spreading so fast that half of the samples given are positive.

Swedish will also begin lifting deregulation restrictions this week. Gatherings, cultural events, sporting events and major events will be allowed again from Wednesday.

According to the government, the restrictions can be lifted thanks to good vaccination coverage. Some recommendations for the sick and unvaccinated remain valid.

Interest rate restrictions also landed in Norway and Denmark. However, they do not yet intend to abandon their current test recommendations.

Director of the Danish Board of Health Sören Broström told SVT that all symptoms should be recommended for a corona test. Denmark also recommends that those who test positive for the corona test isolate themselves until symptoms resolve.

In Norway, testing of symptomatic people is continued so that those who have a negative result do not have to be quarantined unnecessarily. However, the situation is moving towards the abandonment of testing and quarantine, Norway’s leading corona authority, the National Institute of Public Health Frode Forland told SVT.

In Finland in January, the health authorities changed their guidelines for corona testing in the same direction as in Sweden. In Finland, rapid tests at home are now preferred to official tests. Mild people no longer need or even need to go for an official corona test unless, for example, they are at risk of serious coronavirus disease or work in social and health care for client and patient work. However, there may be regional differences in guidance.

In Finland, too, interest rate restrictions are to be relaxed. The government said last week that it would recommend that regional government agencies and municipalities waive restrictions on assembly altogether from 14 February. Restaurant restrictions are also to be relaxed at that time.