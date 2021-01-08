No Result
Coronavirus Sweden enacted a temporary pandemic law and threatens to fine violators of the recommendations

January 8, 2021
in World
Companies or individuals who break the rules can be fined. The new law is due to remain in force until the end of September.

Stockholm

Swedish on Friday, the parliament approved the government’s proposal for a new pandemic law. The law will take effect the day after tomorrow, Sunday.

State MPs were convened for an extraordinary session in the middle of the Christmas holidays to vote on the law. The last time a Christmas holiday for parliamentarians was interrupted was in 2005 due to the tsunami disaster in Thailand.

The new law gives the government and authorities the right to order, for example, the closure of shops or restrictions on their opening hours instead of the previous mere recommendations. Strict limits can also be imposed on the number of customers and participants.

The law also applies to theaters, football matches and other official gatherings, among others. It can also limit the number of customers in gyms, zoos and museums.

Companies or individuals who break the rules can be fined. The new law is due to remain in force until the end of September.

In the past, the Swedish government has relied on recommendations and regulations that have been made, among other things, under the authority of the Public Order Act.

