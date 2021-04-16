Coronavirus Sweden eases vaccine recommendations – Grandchildren hugging allowed

In the future, anyone who has received their first dose of vaccine and who has been vaccinated for at least three weeks will be able to meet other people more extensively.

Stockholm

Swedish to ease the corona recommendations of those who have been vaccinated, the Minister of Social Affairs and Health said Lena Hallengren on Friday.

Swedish government Dagens Nyheter (DN) summed up the change in the headline “Vaccines are allowed to hug their grandchildren – but the instructions must be followed”.

In Sweden, about one in five adults now has been vaccinated. Vaccines are mainly over 65 years of age.

Minister Hallengren said residents of vaccinated nursing homes can now meet people and participate in activities. Other vaccinees can also meet people both outdoors and indoors. However, according to Hallengren, it is not appropriate to hold large dinners, for example.

The new guidelines specifically mention meeting children and grandchildren indoors where it is not necessary to keep distances. However, the guidelines state that others should only be seen asymptomatic.

The minister also reminded that vaccination is not a 100% barrier to the spread of the disease, and urged everyone to take a second dose of the vaccine when the time comes. In Finland, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) states that it is not yet certain how well coronary vaccines prevent the virus from spreading from person to person. However, according to THL, the vaccine provides protection against coronavirus disease, and in particular its severe form.

In Sweden vaccinated people can now also go shopping, for example, said the director general of the Swedish Public Health Agency Johan Carlsson In an interview with DN. However, shopping is not recommended during peak times.

While policymakers are reporting a reduction in vaccinated recommendations, they stress that the recommendations still need to be followed.

“We’re not saying vaccinated people would be subject to different rules of conduct, but many have lived in great isolation and now they can follow the same rules as others,” Carlsson told DN.

The Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet asked Minister Hallengren whether Sweden was planning different recommendations for those who had received the vaccinations in the future, but Hallengren did not want to speculate on the matter.

Swedish the corona situation remains serious.

This week, Sweden has the highest number of new corona infections in Europe when the infections are proportional to the population. There are also at least as many patients in intensive care at the moment as during the second Corona wave last fall, Minister Hallengren said.

On Wednesday, there were 391 coronary patients in Sweden who received intensive care. That means more than 60 percent of the country’s intensive care units are currently used by coronary patients.

In Sweden, however, almost 90 per cent of people over the age of 80 have been vaccinated, which is reflected in a reduction in coronary deaths. On Thursday, 41 new deaths were reported in Sweden.

Swedish Vaccine Coordinator Richard Bergström said on Friday that the pace of vaccines is expected to accelerate as delivery volumes increase. According to Bergström, 3.2 million doses of vaccine have arrived in Sweden this week.

Sweden also plans to continue using the Astra Zeneca vaccine, although Denmark, for example, said on Wednesday that it would stop using Astra Zeneca because of the risk of blockage.

Vaccine coordinator Bergström has also not ruled out the idea of ​​Sweden introducing the Russian Sputnik vaccine.