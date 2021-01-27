Coronavirus Sweden bans the breeding of mink because of the coronavirus

During the spring, new mink strains must not be grown in Sweden, as mink may be exposed to the coronavirus, which could, in the worst case, spread to humans.

Swedish bans the breeding of new mink because of the threat of the spread of the coronavirus, the government said at a news conference on Wednesday.

No new mink stocks will be bred in Sweden during the spring, as mink may be exposed to a coronavirus that could spread to humans, Director General of the Agricultural Agency Christina Nordin said.

“We want to protect human and animal health during a pandemic,” he said.

The decision is based on guidelines from the Swedish Public Health Agency, the Swedish Veterinary Institute and the Finnish Agricultural Agency, Minister of Agriculture Jennie Nilsson said at a news conference.

Now the minks in the orchards do not need to be stopped, according to the government, but the growing of new minks will stop. At the same time, inspections are being carried out on mink farms, in addition to which the authorities are monitoring the infection situation in the farms and possibly taking new measures.

Last fall, the coronavirus spread to 13 mink farms in Blekinge, Sweden, the country’s most important mink farm area. At that time, about 80 percent of the mink on the farms were killed, but the breeding animals were allowed to survive. The culling of the hams took place at a time when the animals would otherwise have been culled due to the needs of fur production.

Last autumn, a mutated form of the coronavirus, which had originated in mink, began to spread in Denmark. Denmark decided to close all minks in the country, which virtually stopped the mink business in the country.

Chief Veterinarian of the Swedish Board of Agriculture Håkan Henriksonin According to the Commission, no mutated virus from Denmark has been detected in Sweden.