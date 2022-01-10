Coronavirus Svenska Dagbladet: Biontech founders promise omicron customized vaccine by March

Biontech founders say testing for the updated vaccine will begin in late January.

German Whereas the founders of the pharmaceutical company Biontech promise by March a vaccine specifically tailored to the rapid-spreading coronary artery disease; says the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

Founded by Biontech Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci tell the newspaper that testing of the new vaccine will begin in late January.

The vaccine should provide six months of protection against omicron and previous variants of the coronavirus. Biontech hopes the vaccine will protect against serious illness for a year.

Biontech and Pfizer in the United States have previously collaborated to develop the Comirnaty vaccine, which has also been widely distributed in Finland.

“The current vaccine still offers a high level of protection against serious illness, but protection against infection is lower. Therefore, there are many sensible reasons to update the vaccine, ”Şahin told Svenska Daglbaldet.

Şahin and Türeci are the couple who produced the first vaccine against coronary heart disease.