Coronavirus Survey: Prime Minister Marin and President Niinistö have succeeded well in corona communications

According to two surveys, the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the President Sauli Niinistö have coped well with communication during a coronavirus pandemic.

The survey asked “how successful the following parties have been in communicating and communicating, if assessed in terms of the fight against the coronavirus and its economic and social consequences”.

The scale used in the survey was five-step: very good, fairly well, neither well nor badly, fairly badly, and very badly. In addition, the answer was “can’t say”.

Forty-two percent of respondents thought Prime Minister Marin was successful in communicating during the coronavirus pandemic “quite well”. 25 percent thought the performance was “very good”.

10 per cent of respondents said that Prime Minister Marin had performed “quite poorly” in communication, and 7 per cent rated communication as “very poor”.

About the respondents 41 per cent felt that President Niinistö had succeeded in communication “quite well”. 28 percent thought the communication has been very good.

2 per cent of the respondents felt that Niinistö’s communication had been very bad, and 5 per cent felt that it was quite bad.

The survey was conducted by Kantar TNS. The research material has been compiled on the company’s poll channel on 11–16. September. According to the company, a total of 1,039 interviews were conducted.

The respondents represent the population aged 18-79, with the exception of Åland. According to Kantar TNS, the margin of error of the results of the study is at most less than three percentage points in its direction in the whole data.

About the respondents 45 percent say the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) has been quite successful in communicating during a pandemic. However, 12 per cent think that communication has been quite poor.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Krista Kiurun communication has been good for 37% (6% very good, 31% fairly good). It has been considered bad by 30% (16% quite bad, 14% very bad).

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalon communication has been good for 36% (7% very good, 29% fairly good). It was rated as bad by 28% of respondents (15% fairly bad, 13% very bad).

Inquiry according to the media has survived communication in the midst of a pandemic with moderate success.

6% of the respondents considered the communication to be very good and 38% to be fairly good. According to 29 percent of respondents, news coverage has been neither good nor bad. Communication was considered very poor by 6%.

The survey also asked about the party population. According to the survey, supporters of the SDP are, on average, more satisfied with coronavirus communications from almost all parties.

Proponents of basic Finns, on the other hand, feel less confident in the communication of all actors. Supporters of the Coalition Party praise Sauli Niinistö in particular.

Proponents of the center treat the country’s government, Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilää (center), business representatives and ministry officials more generously than average. The credit of the green supporters is more targeted than average, especially to my own minister, Maria Ohisalo, Prime Minister Marin and THL.