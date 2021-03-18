Coronavirus Survey: A clear majority of immigrants say they have received enough information about the virus and follow the recommendations, but the level is lower than the general population

The survey, commissioned by the Department of Health and Welfare, compared the responses of those who moved to Finland to the responses of the entire population.

Clear The majority of those who have moved to Finland feel that they have received sufficient information about the coronavirus and how to prevent it from spreading. The majority of them also say they follow the recommendations.

However, immigrants’ access to information and compliance with the recommendations are slightly lower than the general population, according to a study commissioned by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The proportion of people with a foreign background in coronavirus infections in the Helsinki metropolitan area has increased over the past couple of weeks. As many as half of the infections are diagnosed in people with a foreign background.

Read more: Almost half of the corona infections in the Helsinki metropolitan area are already diagnosed with foreign backgrounds

94 per cent of immigrants said they had received sufficient information about the coronavirus, compared with 98 per cent of the total population. The lower the respondents’ proficiency in Finnish or Swedish, the lower the level. 92 per cent of those with intermediate Finnish or Swedish skills and 91 per cent of beginners said that they had received sufficient information about the virus.

Down 81 per cent of migrants and 85 per cent of the total population said they used face masks in their spare time. Eighty-five percent of immigrants had avoided traveling abroad. The proportion is clearly lower than the general population. At the population level, 96 per cent of respondents had avoided traveling abroad.

THL Research Manager Natalia Skogbergin according to many migrants have work-related factors that increase the risk of infection.

“Various other factors, such as lower education and income, as well as narrower living alone or together, can also increase the risk of infection,” Skogberg says in a THL release.

Infection statistics from other major Nordic cities have also highlighted those with an immigrant background. However, it is not only people with an immigrant background that appear in the statistics, but the phenomenon applies more broadly to people from lower social classes.

THL: n 75% of the immigrants surveyed were employed or in training. Of these, 30 per cent said they could work remotely and only 56 per cent were able to keep a distance of 1 to 2 meters to other people if they wished.

“The employer should ensure that working conditions are such that unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus can be avoided. In addition, it should be ensured that employees follow the guidelines, ”Skogberg says in a statement.

The survey was conducted as a survey of randomly selected persons born abroad from the population register. 3,668 people aged 20–60 responded to the survey. The participation rate was 60 percent.

The national follow-up survey, which targeted the entire population, involved 3,490 people. The participation rate was 51 percent.