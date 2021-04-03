Coronavirus Surprisingly, Serbia has become one of the leading countries in vaccine coverage in Europe – “For us, vaccines are not a geopolitical issue but a health issue,” says the Prime Minister.

Unlike many European countries, Serbia uses Chinese Sinopharm and Russian Sputnik in addition to Pfizer and Biontech, Moderna and Astra Zeneca.

Serbia has become one of the most coronavirus vaccinated countries in Europe.

By Thursday, 21.32 percent of the country, with a population of about seven million, had been vaccinated. At European level, Serbia is ahead of Serbia, which has vaccinated one percentage point more, and Britain, which has vaccinated 46%.

A few small European countries are also ahead in the number of vaccinations: San Marino, Malta and Monaco.

However, the pace of vaccination in Serbia can be considered almost exceptional at European level. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reprimanded Europe at a slow pace of vaccination.

Only about 12% of the population in the European Union has received at least the first dose of vaccine. Serbia is not part of the EU.

“I want to make this clear: we need to speed up the process by increasing manufacturing, reducing barriers to vaccines, and using every dose in stock now,” says Dr. WHO Regional Director for Europe. Hans Kluge in the bulletin.

Monista Unlike European countries, Serbia uses Chinese Sinopharm and Russian Sputnik in addition to Pfizer and Biontech, Moderna and Astra Zeneca. The country also plans to start producing a Chinese vaccine itself later this year.

The woman received the vaccine on March 27 in Belgrade, Serbia.­

“It doesn’t matter to us whether the vaccines come from China, the United States or the European Union, as long as they are safe and we get them as soon as possible. For us, vaccines are not a geopolitical issue but a health issue, ”said the Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the British Broadcasting Corporation To the BBC in February.

Most of the vaccines given are Chinese Sinopharm, he says The Economist. All citizens can book a vaccine online online and at the same time express a wish about what vaccine they want.

Vaccines availability in Serbia is so good that the administration has promised to vaccinate foreigners as well for free.

Hundreds of people have arrived in Serbia following free vaccines from neighboring Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania and northern Macedonia, among others, says Reuters. Serbia has also donated vaccines to the above-mentioned neighboring countries, with the exception of Albania.

President of the country Aleksandar Vučićia has also been criticized, according to Reuters, for using vaccines to increase Serbia’s influence. Vučić has denied the claim.

President Aleksandar Vučić spoke at a press conference on 2 March.­

Good despite the pace of vaccination, the number of coronary infections and viral deaths has been on the rise in the country in recent weeks. On Friday, for example, there were about 779 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the country. In total, more than 610,000 infections have been diagnosed.

Local surgeon Ivan Kostic estimates The Economist estimates that Serbian hospitals have a quarter fewer staff than hospitals in Western Europe. He also believes that Serbs do not follow adequate protection measures against the virus, especially after they have received the first dose of the vaccine.