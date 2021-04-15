Coronavirus Surgical mask protects against infections according to Hus chief doctor – Study finds co-workers exposed to coronavirus more often than patients

According to Chief Physician Asko Järvinen, an antibody test performed in Hus shows that the surgical mask also protects against infections. He himself has worn surgical protection throughout the epidemic.

Would spread coronavirus among Hus medical staff despite the use of a surgical face mask?

HS said on Wednesday research, according to which viral infections were detected in health care workers in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) who used surgical nasal protection. However, this was not the case for workers wearing a tighter FFP2 / 3 respirator.

However, the differences in the benefits of surgical and power masks are not so black and white in Husinka’s case, says Hus’s chief infectious disease doctor. Asko Järvinen.

Hus has also done an antibody test to find out the staff’s infections last spring by taking antibody samples from them. The samples were used to determine who had been infected.

Some infections are hidden due to asymptomaticity. However, according to an antibody study in Hus, only eight such cases were found, corresponding to 0.7 percent of those studied.

According to Järvinen, this suggests that the surgical mask also protects its wearer. The majority of staff treating coronavirus patients used a surgical face mask last spring.

“With regard to this result, it could be said that not very many infections came through the surgical mouth-nose guard last spring. Especially when the antibody tests were targeted at departments that specifically treated coronavirus patients, ”says Järvinen.

Asko Järvinen, Chief Physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District.­

In antibody research it turned out that only one employee in the intensive care unit had contracted a coronavirus infection during the spring. The intensive care unit uses FFP2 / 3 respirators, which are more intense than surgical mouthpieces.

However, no conclusion can be drawn from the result about the effectiveness of FFP2 / 3 protectors, Järvinen says.

“Either the lack of infections was due to protective equipment or the working conditions in the intensive care unit were such that they did not allow for exposure.”

The survey does not tell where the infection came from, but only the employee’s assessment of the site of infection.

Interesting is that workers appear to have been exposed to the coronavirus more often through other workers than through patients.

In the study, the highest number of infections was found in those wards that did not have patients with coronary heart disease. Instead, several infections occurred when employees gathered for a joint event after work.

The most significant source of infection was therefore other workers.

On Wednesday, Järvinen went through all the exposure situations reported during the spring from Hus’ statistics. They are those in which a staff member was infected or the coronary patient was treated without appropriate protection.

About 60 percent of these exposure situations were between staff.

“Staff feel that the exposure situation is significant in patient care, but in fact, exposures when the disease occurs in the community occur more in situations that are perceived to be safe. In other words, in situations where personnel do not necessarily use protective equipment, ”Järvinen says.

The conclusion is also confirmed by Hus’ internal risk program, to which the employee must report biological exposures. About 60 percent of reports of coronavirus exposure last year were between workers.

Järvinen emphasizes that FFP2 / 3 protectors, when used properly, provide better protection than surgical masks. For the protector to work, you have to be really tight on your face.

“Working with it is far heavier than a surgical mask. I have used the epidemic-time surgical mask so the whole patient contacts than the other contacts, “says Järvinen.

The surgical mask is used in Hus by both the staff of the infection department and the hygienists. According to a study by the Department of Health and Welfare, the number of coronary infections among health care personnel did not differ last year from the number of coronary infections in the rest of the working population.

“All indications are that the surgical mask does not allow significant infections to occur. I’m not saying that sometimes an infection could not come through, but the mask provides quite good protection, ”Järvinen emphasizes.