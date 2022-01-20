With the omicron strain of coronavirus, the infectivity of superspreaders – people who can infect several hundred or even thousands of people – is likely to become several times higher than with the delta variant. Virologist Alexander Chepurnov shared this opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

This is due to a general increase in the contagiousness (ability to spread) of the new virus variant, which is several times higher than that of the previous variants.

I think the ability of superspreaders to infect large numbers of people will increase. The virus has acquired the ability to attach to receptors even better. And because of this, the rate of development of the disease is reduced Alexander Chepurnovvirologist

He added that a reduction in the incubation period for the new strain could also contribute to an increase in the infectiousness of the super-spreaders of the omicron strain, since a person who carries the virus in a mild form may begin to infect others with it earlier.

The scientist noted that, despite the growth in the contagiousness of the super-distributors of the omicron strain, the number of such people is unlikely to grow much. This is due to the rather specific course of the course of the disease in such people.

At the same time, Chepurnov added that it is not very correct to talk about the exact number of people who became infected from one distributor, since it is difficult to draw such conclusions due to the general prevalence of the coronavirus.

“It’s all guesswork. I don’t really like it when, during a colossal infection, from different sides they try to name the exact number of people infected from any one source. This is possible in the case of cholera, but not with a disease like coronavirus,” he said.

An immunologist, candidate of medical sciences Nikolai Kryuchkov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, said that the existence of super-distributors is not a medical phenomenon, but a social one. According to him, such a definition may refer to those who suffered from the coronavirus in a mild form and, for one reason or another, completely ignored the precautions.

See also A massive vaccination and the aftermath of the elections mark the year in Peru Superspreaders are not a biological property, but rather a socio-psychological one. People who behave in a certain way in society are risky Nikolai Kryuchkovimmunologist

He believes that since the biological mechanism for spreading the omicron has become simpler, the number of infections from such carriers could increase dramatically.

The specialist also referred to such a value as the basic reproductive number of the virus. This is the number of people that one carrier of the virus infects on average. This indicator for the delta was eight people, and for the omicron it increased to 11.

Earlier, Rospotrebnazdor reported that the agency recorded a case of infection with one carrier of coronavirus more than 1,500 people.

On Tuesday, January 18, it became known that the omicron strain dominates in Moscow, the Moscow region and St. Petersburg. In total, cases of infection with a new strain have been recorded in more than half of the Russian regions.