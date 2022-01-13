Coronavirus “Superpass”, “2G +” and “Health Passport” – This is how the doors of European countries are now closed to unvaccinated

Helsinki / Berlin

Omicron wave wipes across Europe, but in many countries restaurants remain open, at least for the time being, and unlike in Finland.

In Finland, a corona passport can also be obtained with only a negative test result, ie even non-vaccinated people can enter restaurants. At present, however, the use of the passport is restricted almost throughout the country so that restaurants or events cannot circumvent the restrictions with the help of the corona passport.

Already in the autumn, many other European countries tightened the requirements for the coron passport so that access to the restaurant is no longer possible with a negative test alone. This has been the case in Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland, among others.

In France, there are plans to convert the corona passport into a vaccination passport, but so far a negative test result is enough to enter the restaurant.

In Finland, a model similar to a vaccination passport has been driven by, for example, the restaurant and tourism industry association Mara.

HS explained how passport practices currently differ across European countries.

In Germany the latest version of the corona pass guarantees free access to the restaurant if three vaccinations are taken. The same freedom comes with two vaccinations and the addition of a recent negative test result.

In Berlin, the change will take effect on 15 January.

Those who have taken the three vaccinations do not have to shake in the tests, but the booster vaccine serves as the easiest ticket to access the services. The terms of the coron passport have been tightened as the number of infections has increased.

There is a so-called 3G requirement in Germany for workplaces and public transport. It comes from words genesen (improved), getestet (tested), geimpft (vaccinated).

3G is equivalent to a Finnish coron passport, which can be obtained in addition to vaccinations with only coronary heart disease or a negative test result.

2G +, on the other hand, refers to a new version that opens the doors of restaurants: it can be obtained with either three vaccines or two vaccines and a negative test result.

In Berlin the triple vaccine can be given as early as three months after the second vaccine.

Working in a Mexican restaurant Abel Mejia queued for his second vaccination on Tuesday at a shopping mall in Alexa pop-up. He said he was angry.

“I only take vaccinations so I can go to work and live everyday life,” Mejia said.

A daily test visit from Mejia is too tedious, so vaccination remained an option. Because of his own health, he does not consider himself in need of a vaccine.

“My immune system has been able to fight the virus for two years now.”

According to Mejia, the practice of forced vaccination violates freedom and self-determination.

“I’m not free,” he said as his vaccination turn approached.

Abel Mejia is angry because he has virtually no choice but to have vaccinations.

In Germany omikron has progressed more slowly than many European countries, but infections are now on the rise.

Nightlife is limited, as in many other countries. The ban on dancing has temporarily closed Berlin’s technoclubs, but brothels can operate with a hardened corona passport.

In keeping with the openness of society, there is a call to reduce contacts. In Germany, the FFP2 mask compulsion is widely used, as is the testing of schoolchildren and kindergarteners with home tests several times a week.

The situation in Germany calmed down before Christmas, due to the Chancellor Olaf Scholz has evaluated a coronary passport policy that has also boosted vaccinations.

During Christmas, Austria got its infections down with a couple of weeks in society and an even tighter barrier for unvaccinated people.

Now in many countries, record numbers of infections are recorded day after day. The workload of hospitals is at an extreme.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that at the current rate, half of Europeans will become infected with microscopy within the next two months.

The graphics below can be used to examine the workload of hospital and intensive care in Austria, France, Italy and Switzerland. Only data on intensive care are available in Germany.

“My body, my choice. ”

In the Marzahn district in the eastern part of Berlin, known for its prefabricated houses in the GDR, the tents at the vaccination site have been crushed with anti-vaccine slogans.

Vaccine resistance in Germany remains persistent. However, there is a steady stream of vaccination applicants.

Monika Müller says he has already received three vaccines, which makes him free under the new rules. Müller is in favor of tightening the rules. Her son suffered from severe coronary heart disease.

“Honestly, I think we’re all still getting sick with the omicron spreading,” he says.

Monika Müller from Berlin is in favor of vaccination and hopes for solidarity.

In the Marzahn district, the tent at the vaccination site had been targeted by vaccine opponents.

Omikronin the effects and time are now being fought with vaccines. The tightening of the coronary passport has given impetus to their adoption in many countries. The share of third-party vaccinations is higher than in Finland in several European countries.

In Germany, universal vaccination is now a hot political topic.

Implementation will not be successful yet in March, as Chancellor Scholz has previously planned, and it will not have time to change as the omicron progresses. The content of the change in the law is also still being discussed.

“I support forced vaccination. I am a child of the GDR. We weren’t allowed to choose either, but it hasn’t bothered us, ”says Müller about the vaccinations he received as a child.

He believes that in a pandemic, not everyone can decide for themselves what is the best way to act.

“Democracy also means solidarity,” he points out.

Berliner cafe worker Sevinch Yusmenova instead, a little annoyed by the tightened corona passport. Just about anyone stays inside the bakery café in Prenzlauer Berg to enjoy breakfast as before.

He himself slips out of the mask if there is no crowd around. An entire working day in the FFP2 mask causes an everyday headache.

Yusmenova’s 18- and 20-year-olds are afraid of vaccinations and have not taken them. Coronary stress is hard both at work and at home, he says.

Sevinch Yusmenova works in a bakery café in Prenzlauer Berg. He regrets the decline in customers.

In France in turn, there is an ongoing political torsion over the rights of the unvaccinated and vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron Has said wanting to “smell” the unvaccinated and make their lives as difficult as possible.

The subject of the dispute is the French corona passport (pass sanitaire), in which the planned austerity measures have provoked major protests.

The bill passed by the lower house of parliament last week would mean that a vaccination certificate would be required, for example, for train journeys, in restaurants and bars. A recent negative test result would no longer be valid.

However, the French Senate did not approve the proposal as it was on Tuesday, and in those prospects, the vaccination passport would only apply to adults. Initially, the passport was to apply to everyone over the age of 12. The Senate still has dozens of laws to deal with, so the reform is unlikely to take effect as planned by mid-January.

The corona passport currently in use in France also expires seven months after the second dose is taken. As a result, hundreds of thousands of French corona passports are threatening to age on Saturday because they have not yet taken the third dose of the vaccine.

A demonstration against the coron pass was held over the weekend in Paris. The orange sign reads “not for the vaccination passport”.

In Switzerland has its own non-EU corona passport system. There are three types of passports.

One corresponds more or less to the Finnish corona passport. It can be obtained with vaccination protection, a test certificate or a certificate for coronary heart disease. However, the use of the passport is mainly limited to outdoor events and teaching.

Those who have been vaccinated twice and who have the disease are entitled to a passport to, among other things, restaurants, bars, gyms, museums and events. However, a mask is required indoors, and seating in restaurants.

For example, nightclubs and water parks use the most robust corona passport. It requires a full series of vaccinations and a negative test result. A test certificate is not required if less than four months have elapsed since vaccination or cure.

Vaccine coverage in Switzerland lags behind many other Western European countries. About 67% of the population have received a second dose of the vaccine. However, the Koron passport was supported by the Swiss in a referendum in November.

In Italy there is a so-called “green passport”, an extension to the EU corona passport. The passport has also been used in the workplace since October.

Now, alongside the corona passport, there has been a “superpass” that limits the access of unvaccinated people to various places, events and public transport.

In the future, only those who have obtained vaccination protection and have recently contracted the disease will be able to obtain a passport. For example, they have access to movies, restaurants, sporting events and concerts. Before, the same places were also reached with a negative corona test.

Traveling without a superpass can result in fines. In addition, passengers must wear an FFP2 mask. Compliance with the rules is monitored by the police.

A restaurant employee checked customers ’corona passport at a restaurant in Milan in January.

The Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi said at a news conference on Monday that unvaccinated people are to blame for “most” of the pandemic’s problems. For example, schools have had to be closed and train services canceled due to sick leave.

Italian the government approved mandatory vaccinations for workers over the age of 50 last Wednesday. In practice, this means that people will have to show proof of coronary vaccination or a recent illness or will no longer be admitted to the workplace after mid-February.