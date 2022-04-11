Coronavirus Such is the everyday life in the Shanghai corona: Li lived with one onion for two days, Kirsi Tulus delighted her family by doing mommy and sima

Beijing

Clock one night between Monday and Tuesday Li sneaked two floors down in his apartment building. He left two apples behind the neighbor’s door, knocked, and quickly headed back home.

A moment later, his door was knocked on. Behind the door were six eggs wrapped in paper. Just as they had agreed with the neighbor with messages.

This is how they exchanged food with a neighbor unauthorized but quite corona-safe.

That’s it has now been the life of many Shanghai people when China’s largest city is closed due to a coronavirus pandemic and residents have to stay home. Food delivery has not worked in all respects when orders from shops and restaurants at home have been tangled up, as has free food distribution from the authorities.

“I wouldn’t have thought I was still living in a barter economy,” Li, who lives in Pudong, Shanghai, says in a remote interview.

He doesn’t want his full name in the magazine because he’s afraid there will be problems with it.

There has been a lot of food shortage in Shanghai on Chinese social media, but no one knows how extensive it has been.

Li was first in the lock of his residential area and then in the lock of Pudong and now in a lock covering the whole of Shanghai. In total, Li has spent three weeks at home, and she does not know when the lock will end.

Authorities for food aid to Shanghai residents are being unloaded in the courtyard of a residential area.

Shanghai, with a population of 25 million, is experiencing China’s biggest wave of coronary infection throughout the pandemic. More than 20,000 easily contagious cases are now found every day – only a small proportion are symptomatic, according to the authorities. There have been 200,000 cases in the city since early March.

China is still trying to stifle the coronavirus completely with strong retaliation, and so far it has been quite successful.

Read more: Will China be able to maintain its coronary virus suppression line? Shanghai disaster management seems to point in the direction of where we are going

Lock began so suddenly that Li did not have time to hoard and had no spices, rice, apples and onions in the cupboards. At first, food was ordered well from restaurants, but then everything got harder.

Authorities once brought him rice, cabbage, and soy milk, and he was able to secretly exchange food with neighbors.

“I once changed the package of menstrual pads into a plaster bag and cauliflower.”

On Thursday and Friday, Li lived on one big onion he waved. On Friday night, he heard a neighbor shout out the window to the guards in the yard, “Bring food! Hunger!”

Li opened her own window and agreed. A guard at the door knocked on him, and a guard in a protective suit told him to calm down.

“On Saturday morning, local authorities brought food to me and the neighbors. Now I have a lot of cabbage, noodles, flour and oil. ”

Videos of Shanghai people demonstrating in their backyards and balconies have been circulating on social media. In one video, it looks like a crowd is rushing to rob a trade.

They still make it difficult to say whether such activity is common or not.

Read more: Chinese endure coronation: children are separated from their parents, pets are killed and those isolated show hunger

Food distribution has been brought under control in Shanghai, authorities claimed on Sunday. Meanwhile, stories about food scarcity still circulated on social media.

Residents of other Chinese cities have begun to hoard food wisely from Shanghai. In Beijing, for example, the shelves of a well-known butcher shop were almost empty on Sunday afternoon.

Li is shocked by the poor distribution of food.

“I have been proud that the Chinese administration has kept the coronavirus so well under control. Everything has seemed well organized before. How are we hungry now? ”

Recent closures in various cities have shown that authorities have difficulty handling basic issues such as food distribution and running standard health care. It seems that the exchange of information and cooperation between authorities does not want to work.

Corona testing of Shanghai residents. Many have been tested so many times that they have fallen off the bills.

The Communist Party, which is leading China, has stressed to its citizens that coronation efforts have failed elsewhere in the world. In many countries, the virus has killed a lot of people, but in China, deaths have really only come in the early days of the epidemic.

In Shanghai, authorities say no one has died in the current wave, which lasted more than a month. Even one of 200,000 cases of truly serious illness would be.

“If the omicron variant is so harmless, maybe China could already loosen its coronary action,” Li says, even though he is frightened by the idea of ​​having coronary heart disease.

Many have also begun to question the accuracy of the Shanghai figures. For example, a British broadcaster BBC said the elderly have died in a nursing home where the coronavirus has spread.

China has a long history of statistical distortion. Also in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, death rates were initially embellished.

Read more: Chinese statistics is partly a political theater

With a big one in some shanghai, the closure has gone quite well, in finnish Kirsi with Tululu even very comfortably. He has lived in China for 12 years and knew how to prepare well in advance.

“We have had really good food supplies already during the Olympics (in February), because then we started to know that we can come Lockdown”Tulus says in a telephone interview.

The residential area was closed on March 18 and leaving the front door was banned from April 1.

One of Kirsi Tulus’ dogs agrees to pee inside on a piece of artificial grass, but the other is forced to take it out a little secretly.

Tulus, her husband and 18-year-old daughter live near Hongqiao Airport and have received food ordered in their residential area. Even the kind of food that Westerners like to like, like steaks and milk.

Local authorities have distributed more Chinese food in aid packages.

“I have also emptied the cabinets and used things imported from Finland, such as mämta. I have made mummy and archipelago bread and smoothie. ”

The income rhythm keeps the food rhythm, and the afternoon coffees have self-baked delicacies. During the day, everyone does their work and studies in different rooms. In the evenings we play and play cards.

“Yesterday we ran with the man on the balcony for five miles, and the neighbors encouraged me from their own balcony.”

One of the neighbors plays the violin on the balcony to the delight of the others.

“If you hear that your neighbor is depressed, he’ll even be sent a piece of cake.”

The consignment and address can be left at your doorstep and will be taken to your home by security guards.

One of the dogs in the family agrees to pee on the piece of artificial grass brought in, but the other dog is forced to be taken out. The guards in the area have turned their heads but have not intervened in the offense.

Earnings on the inner loop during lockout.

Corona tests it matters a little. On Saturday, the results were tested as many as three times. They have already dropped from the bills how many tests have been done on them in total.

If the test were positive, the asymptomatic infected person would be taken to the city halls. They sleep more than a thousand people in the same space on the beds, and there may not be any showers.

The results have packed bags for every member of the family for such a sudden departure. The bags contain medicines, earplugs and treats, among other things.

“Let’s be prepared to talk, then panic should be avoided. There is no problem there either, let’s go but with good humor. ”

The family is also mentally prepared for an additional month’s rest and being at home. In the summer, they move back to Finland.

Tulus does not want to criticize the Chinese corona in any way – he has enough understanding for them – but the family can no longer live in China. China’s Korona-era entry restrictions have been so strict.

“I haven’t seen my other adult children in two years. That’s enough.”