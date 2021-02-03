Coronavirus Such are the deaths of Finnish coronaviruses, 86 percent of patients in intensive care survive

Only a few coronary infections have been revealed until after death.

Coronavirus Almost 700 related deaths have already been reported in Finland.

A small percentage of the dead (two percent) spent their last moments at home.

Nursing home deaths were reflected in coronavirus-related death statistics as early as the beginning of the epidemic last spring. The first nursing home deaths were reported in early April, when the Ylä-Savo Sote Consortium said disease caused by the dead coronavirus of three elderly people.

The situation in nursing homes was similar elsewhere in Europe, with almost half of European coronavirus deaths recorded in nursing homes in the spring.

World WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge stated in April that the situation was an “incomprehensible human tragedy”.

The spread of the virus in nursing homes was seen to be due to, among other things, inadequate protective equipment. However, the deaths were and are due to the age of the residents.

High age is the single biggest factor in coronary mortality. According to the Infectious Diseases Register, only one person under the age of 30 has died of coronavirus in Finland.

The median age of the deceased in Finland is 84 years.

“The more fragile and older a person is, the more serious any infection becomes for him. The mortality of the elderly from influenza, pneumonia or any other infectious disease is always higher than that of the working age or child, ”the chief physician Laura Pikkarainen Helsinki Hospital says.

When the underlying disease is added to old age, the risk only increases. More than 95 percent of those who died had at least one underlying or long-term illness. The most common of these are heart disease and diabetes.

Why no seriously ill people have been transported from nursing homes to specialist care and intensive care?

Pikkarainen says that there is a division of labor between the specialist care and primary health care wards.

“We treat patients who are too fragile to survive intensive care,” says Pikkarainen.

This is an overall assessment, as the doctor will have to consider whether there is any benefit to taking the coronavirus-infected nursing home resident to the hospital.

“If the benefits of intensive care outweigh the disadvantage and suffering that results from it, an elderly patient in good condition will be referred to specialist care,” Pikkarainen assures.

Treatment the goal is often to get people to live in a familiar environment for their last days.

“Taking to hospital usually doesn’t make life longer and on the contrary, the last two weeks of life become suffering,” a research professor at the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Harriet Finne-Soveri stated in an HS case last year.

Getting on a ventilator is not a pleasant experience.

“A person’s place is not to be in intensive care on a ventilator. It is a distressing experience that anyone who has been in intensive care can tell about, ”says Pikkarainen.

The situation in primary health care started to look better already in the autumn. Mortality was much higher in the early stages of the epidemic than in the fall.

“The key feeling is that the cases of the disease in the second half of last year were less severe in their symptoms than in the spring. A much larger proportion of our patients survived the infection, ”Pikkarainen estimates.

Now the situation looks even better, as the entire residents and staff of nursing homes in Finland have been vaccinated. Since the start of vaccinations, no coronary infections have been detected in nursing homes in Helsinki outside the Koskela Senior Center. There, the virus spread just before vaccinations.

“Hopefully the vaccine program will progress, and we will get other fragile elderly people protected before the conversion virus makes the infection rates much worse,” Pikkarainen says.

Coronavirus death 24 percent are recorded in specialist care. These patients were usually in either the lung, internal medicine, or intensive care unit.

The intensification of treatments for coronavirus infection is reflected in a reduction in the need for intensive care. Last spring, more than 80 intensive care periods started per week. The number of treatment periods that started in the latter part of the year and the beginning of the year has remained at about 20.

According to the latest statistics, approximately 430 coronavirus patients have been treated in intensive care units. Only a small proportion of all deaths from coronavirus disease were in intensive care. Fourteen percent of intensive care patients died during the same hospital stay.

Some coronavirus patients in need of specialist care do not end up effective. They are often treated in the lung or internal medicine department, where they are given, for example, milder forms of respiratory support. These patients have, for example, sleep apnea or a chronic lung disease such as COPD or asthma.

Lung diseases department chief physician Paula Kauppi Husista says that treatments for coronary patients have developed during the year.

“Corona patients have a higher-than-average tendency to blockage, so anticoagulant treatment to prevent blockages has been added,” Kauppi says.

Another advanced treatment involves cortisone. It is given if the patient has an oxidative disorder and his condition is getting worse.

“In this case, systemic cortisone is added to the treatment to reduce inflammation. According to the research results, cortisone treatment reduces mortality in certain patient groups, ”says Kauppi.

A very small proportion, or about 14 coronavirus-related deaths, have occurred at home or in a similar location. Laura Pikkarainen says that these people were in home hospital care, for example.

“There are also cases where the cause of death of a person who died alone at home has become caused by a coronavirus,” says Pikkarainen.