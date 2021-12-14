Coronavirus Study: Two doses of Pfizer and Biontech vaccine provide 70% protection against severe omicron disease

According to a new study, the vaccine does not work as well as omicron as well as previous viral variants.

Two A dose of Pfizer and Biontech’s coronavirus vaccine provides 70% protection against a serious form of the disease caused by a variant of omicronvirus, according to a study published in South Africa on Tuesday.

The vaccine only protected 30% of the infection. The research results are preliminary and more research is needed.

The omicron, first identified in South Africa last month, contains many mutations and is therefore feared to undermine the protection provided by vaccines. Indeed, the first studies show that protection is weaker than against previous variants.

The omicron transformation also appears to be susceptible to infection, but has not been shown to cause a more severe disease than previous variants.

South Africa according to a study by the Pharmaceutical Research Council and the leading health insurance company Discovery, the vaccine for Pfizer and Biontech provided protection against a serious disease caused by the micron transformation.

“A double dose of the vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization by 70 percent,” commented Discovery director Ryan Noach news agency for AFP.

Against previous conversions, the potency was 93 percent. The results are based on the results of 78,000 pcr tests.

“The results are very encouraging for us,” said the director of the Pharmaceutical Research Council Glenda Gray.

Omikronin the study prevented the vaccine from being prevented much worse than a serious form of the disease. Two doses of the vaccine provided 30% protection against self-infection, compared with 80% efficacy against its predecessor delta variant.

Omikron is spreading rapidly in South Africa, and the country has tightened its vaccination program. About a third of the population is currently vaccinated.