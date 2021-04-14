Coronavirus Study: Nurses wearing a surgical mask became infected, those wearing a power mask were spared

Many Hus employees became infected with the virus even though they wore a surgical face mask.

Effective face masks protected healthcare workers caring for coronary patients from coronavirus infection, according to a recent Finnish study.

The study found that FFP2 / FFP3 respirators or more effective masks protected workers from infections.

In contrast, infections were found in workers wearing surgical face masks.

In the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) in the study the coronavirus infections of Hus employees from last spring were investigated. 866 health care workers responded to the survey. Of these, 41 had been diagnosed with coronavirus infection and 22 had been infected from work.

The researchers emphasize that the study focused on health care personnel, i.e., no direct conclusions can be drawn from it on the basis of the population level.

“In a hospital, there is a lot of contact with coronavirus patients and the encounter times are long. At the population level, on the other hand, the probability of encounter is lower and the contact duration is often short, ”the researcher, doctor Lotta Oksanen says.

He emphasizes that the FFP2 / FFP3 PPE has a better fit and overall filtration capability than the surgical mask.

“Therefore, the exposure to the user of the FFP2 / FFP3 mask in a potential risk situation is lower,” says Oksanen.

The use of the FFP2 / FFP3 power mask may also be suitable for the average citizen: especially those with high and long-term exposure situations, for example due to work.

“Now that FFP2 / FFP3 respirators are available to all people, using them could be useful, especially if the surgical mask fits snugly on your own face,” Lotta Oksanen advises.

Coronavirus infections the incidence during the study period in Hus employees was about three times that of the rest of the population in the area.

Elsewhere in the country, the situation was similar in the spring of last year. The high prevalence was due, for example, to the fact that health care workers were tested more than others.

According to the study, about half of the infections acquired by workers had come from the workplace. More than half of those infected in the workplace contracted the virus even though they wore a surgical mask.

Eight occupational infections were found in workers who did not wear the mask.

None of the occupational infections were associated with FFP2 / FFP3 mask use.

Researchers found that the greatest risk of infections was in units that actively treated coronavirus patients such as wards, emergency services, and the intensive care unit.

No infections were detected among drive-in sampling staff. According to the researchers, this was due to the short exposure time and effective protective equipment.

About the study said first Medical Journal.