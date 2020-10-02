At UTC of Compiegne (Oise), 183 students tested positive for Covid-19 last week. In this student collocation, five out of six residents are carriers of the virus. A result they had been dreading since one of them tested positive a week earlier. “I had to go see my family two weeks ago, as I knew I was in contact with me, I made the decision not to leave. There we said to ourselves that we would stay for two weeks just between us and avoid going out to see the world as much as possible“, explains Baudouin de Bennetot, a student at theUniversity of Technology of Compiègne.



UTC students will have to stay 14 days at home. Distance courses will be provided. At the university, only professors are present to deliver the courses online. Practical work or assessments are difficult to set up. The director hopes that the situation will not last forever: “If the cases do not increase externally, I believe in everyone’s responsibility to stabilize it in the next 14 days. We can resume as at the start of the school year“, explains Claire Rossi. The Oise health insurance is looking for contact cases.

