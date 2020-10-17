The city of Bordeaux (Gironde) is not affected by the curfew introduced Friday, October 16 from midnight. While the city had undergone a strong epidemic rebound, the indicators are rather positive now. Wearing a mask is particularly respected by the people of Bordeaux. A precaution which may partly explain their more favorable situation in the face of the epidemic. “It’s true that in Bordeaux, when you look, everyone wears their mask“, testifies a young passer-by.

“People play the game, they respect. It’s good“, estimates a woman. The mayor, Pierre Hurmic, is proud to note the seriousness of his fellow citizens, even in the streets where the mask is not obligatory:”The Bordelais spontaneously wear the mask. It is a mark of health citizenship that I find very good. Like what, it is not only the obligations.“It should be added that in September, when the virus was circulating a lot, the CRS did not hesitate to issue a ticket.

