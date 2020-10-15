Coronavirus Strong criticisms from the Constitutional Committee: The government has to recast the law on the corona test result at the border

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs recalls that the law interferes with, among other things, freedom of movement. Fundamental rights need to be better taken into account.

Government The bill on the obligation of those arriving in Finland to present a certificate of a negative coronavirus test result receives rare harsh reproaches from the Constitutional Committee.

In its opinion, the Committee for the Interpretation of the Constitutionality of Laws informs the Government that the bill as a whole is problematic and irreparable and needs to be prepared again.

The government re-prepared the matter even before the opinion of the Constitutional Committee. The law is due to enter into force when the EU’s internal border controls are abandoned in November on the basis of Schengen regulations.

Presentation the purpose is to facilitate tourism so that foreign tourists could come to Finland if they had to present a negative coronavirus test certificate issued no earlier than three days before arrival.

The government’s proposal temporarily amends the Communicable Diseases Act and the Transport Services Act. Provisions on the obligation to present a negative covid-19 test result upon arrival in Finland would be added to the Communicable Diseases Act. Traffic Half-law provisions be added to the transport companies operating in Finland should assist the Authority in information, when this requirement is multiplied by passengers.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs draws particular attention to the impact of the new regulation on, inter alia, freedom of movement and personal liberty, which would be subject to a number of restrictions.

Measure was submitted to Parliament on 1 October. A week later, the Ministry of Transport and Communications submitted a memorandum to the parliamentary committees, in which a significant part of the provisions of the proposal had been rewritten.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs strongly criticizes the Ministry for this procedure. According to the committee, the original proposal should have been canceled and a new one submitted, or a supplementary one should be submitted. The message is that such memos are not being edited.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs the statement is overwhelming with respect to the proposal. The committee says it is still possible for Finland to lay down requirements for people coming to Finland. However, such regulation must take account of fundamental rights.

In addition to the knockout, the committee will pay some attention to further preparations and show the government which points in the bill are problematic for the Constitution.

The original bill gives the National Institute for Health and Welfare THL the power to make decisions that a person entering Finland has either a negative test result for a coronavirus or a certificate of a sick but cured disease.

According to the committee, the THL is given significant powers to restrict the fundamental rights of the individual, such as freedom of movement and the right to enter the country, without the law imposing conditions or restrictions on decision-making.

In the Committee’s view, decision-making powers are ill-suited to THL, which is usually an expert body.

“Furthermore, the significance of the decision would justify assigning competence to a ministry or government,” the opinion assesses.

On regulation nor, according to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, is it clear what the consequences will be if there is no evidence of a coronavirus test. It is not clear from the bill whether non-Finnish citizens can then be denied entry – Finnish citizens have an absolute right to enter the country.

The bill also leaves quarantine “problematically open and unclear”. The Committee on Constitutional Affairs points out that this is a case of deprivation of liberty, which interferes with personal freedom.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs also does not consider it good for the law to be in force until the end of next year. The validity of restrictions on fundamental rights should be limited to what is necessary, the committee says.