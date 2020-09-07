The Bas-Rhin was placed in the red zone like 27 other departments. This placement grants more powers to the prefects. Caroline Arnold, journalist for France 2, is live from Strasbourg : “The prefect will be able to take additional measures to try to slow down the spread of the virus: she will be able to limit or prohibit certain gatherings, limit travel or even the opening hours of restaurants and bars”.

This passage in the red zone comes as the Council of State examines the legality of another decree taken by the prefect to impose the wearing of the mask, in Strasbourg but also in 12 other towns of the department. The order was revoked last week by the administrative court. The decision of the Council of State is expected in the evening.

