Coronavirus STM’s Puumalainen Mother’s Day celebration: There is still reason to follow the recommendations, even if relatives have been vaccinated

People have again set in motion more than before, which has been reflected in slightly increased infections in recent days.

Coronavirus infections started to decline in Finland a few weeks ago, but in recent days there have been slightly more infections.

Head of Department, Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Taneli Puumalainen According to the report, the epidemic situation in Finland has generally improved for the better. There are areas where there are few cases of the disease – but there are also areas in the spread phase where the incidence is still quite high.

“There have been a little more cases of the disease in recent days than in the last couple of weeks. This is probably because people are more on the move and meet each other a little more, ”says Puumalainen.

“It may be that we are a little tired of these corona control measures. You may not be as careful and cautious as you still need to be. ”

People The movement may have been inspired by the spring and the advancement of vaccinations. Sunday is Mother’s Day, which may be a reason for many to go out and meet people.

According to Puumalainen, temperance is now needed so that the improved disease situation does not spill over again.

“The virus is clearly still spreading in the population. There is reason to be cautious and to continue to follow restrictive measures and recommendations. ”

Mother’s Day with this in mind, he recalls paying special attention to elderly or relatives with the underlying disease who may be exposed to severe coronary heart disease.

The recommendations that became familiar during the corona period should still be followed — even though the elderly relatives had already been vaccinated.

That is, people should only be met with a small group. Social contacts, which are not absolutely necessary, should be avoided. Safety distances and good hand hygiene should be observed and face masks should be worn, especially indoors.

Meetings are safer outdoors than indoors.

If there are the slightest symptoms, all appointments should be avoided and the corona test should still be taken on a low threshold, Puumalainen reminds.

Studies according to coronary vaccines have a good protective effect, especially against a serious form of the disease. Puumalainen says that vaccines also reduce the risk of getting infected and infecting others.

According to him, the advancement of vaccinations creates the belief that security measures can sometimes be abandoned and return to a normal life. However, that time is not yet.

“Now the situation is still that the incidence is relatively high and the virus is clearly circulating in the population. Even for vaccinated people, you should not take unnecessary risks. In other words, we would be careful and endure this interest rate control, ”says Puumalainen.

“As the epidemic of this continues to wane and the proportion of people vaccinated increases, that way we would be in a better position towards the summer. And there would be better conditions to gradually lift the restrictions. ”