Coronavirus STM: The sharp growth of the epidemic seems to have slowed down at the national level, but in some places the peak of the disease still lies ahead

STM and THL held a press conference on the epidemic on Thursday. The sharp growth of the epidemic has slowed nationwide, but there are regional differences.

A leading expert from STM was present at the situation review Liisa-Maria Voipio-PulkkiHead of Department Taneli Puumalainen and Strategy Director Pasi Pohjolaand a leading expert on THL Mia Kontio and chief physician Otto Helve.

Experts say the sharp rise in the epidemic has slowed nationwide, but there are regional differences. When the restrictions imposed due to the epidemic begin to be lifted, it is worth doing it regionally, says Otto Helve, THL’s chief physician.

Broadcasting According to THL, it is possible to ease the restrictions on the lowest-risk restaurants in the current context of the corona epidemic. If the regional situation were good, the restaurants could be open until 24:00.