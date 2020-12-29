Coronavirus STM issued new guidelines for the regions: The different regions must also take into account the corona situation in the whole country

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has updated the coronavirus action plan based on decisions made by the government last week.

Social- and the Ministry of Health on Tuesday sent a new letter of instruction on an action plan to combat the coronavirus. It is based on government updates made last week.

New action plan is still based on three phases of the epidemic i.e., the basal, acceleration, and propagation phases. Rough action instructions have been issued for all steps, and updated instructions have now been sent to the regions.

“Some details of the phase descriptions have been refined based on the experience of the fall of 2020,” the cover letter says.

New according to the plan, “during the dissemination phase, it is justified to take all necessary measures without delay”. The plan has also been tightened so that the spread phase includes a broad telecommuting recommendation.

In addition, in the future, the various regions must also take into account the coronavirus situation in the whole country in their restrictive measures.

“It should be noted that measures in the acceleration phase may be justified at a basic level if the epidemiological situation in the country and in the surrounding areas becomes more difficult,” the guidance letter states.

The letter of instruction has been sent to the Department of Health and Welfare, municipalities, hospital districts and other associations of municipalities, as well as to the Regional State Administrative Agency and the Valvira Social and Health Care Licensing and Supervision Agency.

Correction 29.12. at 19.32: The previous version of the news incorrectly mentioned that, according to the new action plan, maximum regional restrictions should be introduced immediately during the dissemination phase. In fact, the action plan states that it is justified to take all necessary measures without delay during the dissemination phase.