Coronavirus STM issued a letter of guidance to the municipalities, in which it reviews the border testing practices: “No other is now being prepared”

It is not necessary to take part in a compulsory corona test at the border if reliable evidence of a negative test result or improved disease must be provided.

Social- and the Department of Health (STM) on Tuesday issued a letter of guidance to municipalities reviewing border testing practices. An amendment to the Infectious Diseases Act on entry into force came into force on Monday. No other entry model is now being prepared, BTI was told by the ministry. Usually when the law changes, the STM issues a letter of instruction.

The starting point for the change in the law is that all those who come to Finland are referred for a health check. The inspection must include a corona test whenever deemed necessary. The Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) may exclude from the compulsory health inspection and corona test, inter alia, persons who have to present a reliable certificate of a negative test result or cure of a disease taken within a certain period of time upon entry.

“Now the guidance letter that has gone to the openings and municipalities and the entry model presented in it is a testing-based model that gives strong meaning to a negative pre-test certificate. There is nothing else being prepared now, ”the director announced Jari Keinänen STM on Tuesday.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said in mid-March that the STM is preparing a model based on a preliminary test certificate as required by the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health.

At the time, Keinänen told Helsingin Sanomat that, in the view of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, a health check and, if necessary, testing after arrival in the country would prevent infections more effectively than pre-testing alone.

At the health check it is also assessed whether the entrant should be quarantined or isolated. They are decided by the doctor responsible for infectious diseases.

Pursuant to Section 16 of the Communicable Diseases Act, the Regional State Administrative Agency may also order persons to take part in another test to be taken later upon arrival in the country.

Amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act clarify, among other things, the role of the regional government agency as a decision-maker. Those who have been exposed to an infectious disease and become infected are also obliged to provide information about themselves to the health authorities.