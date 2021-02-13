Coronavirus STM has found a solution for large-scale forced testing at borders, decision-making areas

The government is expected to submit a proposal to Parliament on Friday if it passes the Chancellor of Justice’s assessment.

Social- and the Ministry of Health (STM) has come up with a solution that could allow extensive mandatory corona testing at borders to pass constitutional requirements. The difference from the previous presentation is the director who prepared the law at STM Jari Keinänen according to the regional government agencies (AVITs) to take decisions in their areas of activity. Thus, different regions could have different approaches at the country’s borders depending on the disease situation.

“In the previous version, the whole was nationwide, and it would have been extremely difficult to justify,” Keinänen tells STT.

The regional government agencies would specify in their decisions the conditions under which the test could be required. Avien should provide strong reasons for decisions and should be made based on an expert assessment by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The idea is that if the epidemiological situation so requires, according to the decision of the regional government agency, the entrant could be ordered for the test. In his decision, Avi could assess the conditions for exemption from the test, which could be, for example, a certificate of a recent negative test, a covid-19 disease, or a vaccination certificate.

According to Keinänen, the solution would be permanent and not temporary, and only related to the corona.

The solution still requires the Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöystin reviews. According to Keinänen, the aim is to submit the proposal to Parliament at an extraordinary session of the Government on Friday if it passes Pöyst’s assessment.

In drafting the law the direction was changed from the beginning of the week, because, according to Keinänen, so many difficulties arose. Now it was only decided to clarify the existing articles.

“The supplement will be made for hospital districts and municipalities so that they too can make an individual decision to oblige health examinations.”

The Board’s starting point is the widest possible testing. Current legislation does not allow for mass testing.

If the passenger did not agree to the test, the doctor would assess whether the conditions for quarantine were met. Quarantine is also possible under existing legislation.

Extensive so-called forced testing bill has been prepared for a long time. The first proposal, then prepared by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, fell to the Parliamentary Constitution Committee. After that, the preparation was transferred to STM. STM has wanted to ensure that the proposal has a chance to go through in Parliament, so experts from the Ministry of Justice have helped in the work.