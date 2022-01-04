Coronavirus STM calls on Defense Forces to prepare “urgently” for official assistance: about 5,000 people to help with testing, tracking and vaccination

Actual requests for official assistance will later come from municipalities and hospital districts.

Social- and the Ministry of Health is asking the Defense Forces to be prepared to provide official assistance to municipalities and hospital districts due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“The required amount of official assistance to assist and support health care professionals will be specified in negotiations with those responsible for communicable diseases in the municipality and the hospital district. However, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is asking the Defense Forces to be prepared at this stage to provide assistance equivalent to the workload of about 5,000 people, which should be able to be provided as soon as possible, ”the ministry’s request for preparedness says.

Social- and thus the Ministry of Health itself does not request official assistance from the Defense Forces, but any requests come later from municipalities and hospital districts. The possibility to request official assistance is based on the Communicable Diseases Act.

“The provision of official assistance is conditional on it not jeopardizing the performance of other important tasks assigned to the official assistance authority,” the law says.

Family- and the Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) justified the request to MTV News to prepare for the lack of social and health care resources.

“The job is to test, track and vaccinate, and at the same time, more and more staff are getting sick. Help is urgently needed at the Sote field now, ”Kiuru said.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Central) told MTV News that he thought the Defense Forces should provide all the official assistance for which resources are sufficient. However, according to Kaikkonen, the removal of 5,000 conscripts, for example, will not be possible, at least not immediately.