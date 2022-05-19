Thursday, May 19, 2022
Coronavirus STM and THL will keep an overview of the corona situation, live broadcast from around 10 a.m.

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2022
in World Europe
HS shows the press conference live and follows it moment by moment.

SocialThe Ministry of Health and Welfare (STM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will hold a press conference on the coronavirus situation at about 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The topic of the event is the disease and vaccination situation and the epidemiological assessment of the coronary situation in Finland and internationally. In addition, a review of coronary heart disease mortality will be heard.

Early year During this period, high interest rate mortality has been a particular concern in Finland. A large proportion of the dead have been elderly.

For THL statistics, coronavirus-related deaths are defined as all deaths that occurred within 30 days of a positive test result, regardless of the cause of death.

THL’s wastewater monitoring shows that the virus is still present in water across Finland. However, the number has clearly decreased since the beginning of the year.

The head of department is involved in the situation report Taneli Puumalainen STM and Chief Physician Otto Helve and chief physician Tuija Leino From THL.

